Samsung reshuffles management, names new CEO for consumer businesses

Tuesday 7 December 2021 | 08:55 CET | News
Samsung Electronics announced a reshuffle of its top executives. Jong-Hee (JH) Han was promoted to Vice Chairman and CEO and will lead the newly merged SET division, combining mobile, TV and other consumer electronics and appliances. He also remains head of the Visual Display Business. President Kyehyun Kyung was also named CEO and will lead the DS division, including semiconductors and components.

Categories: General
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
