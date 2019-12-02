Samsung puts Taemoon Roh at the head of its smartphone division

Taemoon Roh will head Samsung’s smartphone division, succeeding Koh Dong-Jin from 20 January, Bloomberg reported. Koh will remain head of the company’s IT and mobile communications division. Roh has been at Samsung for 20 years and will now lead the division as it looks to take the lead in 5G and foldables this year. The company is set to to unveil its second foldable device on 11 February, that folds down into a square, and a new flagship phone.
The head of Samsung’s other divisions, for semiconductors, consumer appliances and electronics and IT services, will remain the same. Kyungwhoon Cheun however, is one of several presidents who have been promoted. He now heads networking.
Market watchers said Roh will try and repair the mobile division’s reputation, which took a hit due to major quality incidents: the company ended the Note 7 in 2016 after they tended to burst into flames; in 2019, the Galaxy Fold had to be delayed after showing serious display issues.
