Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Samsung puts Taemoon Roh at the head of its smartphone division

Monday 20 January 2020 | 10:39 CET | News

Taemoon Roh will head Samsung’s smartphone division, succeeding Koh Dong-Jin from 20 January, Bloomberg reported. Koh will remain head of the company’s IT and mobile communications division. Roh has been at Samsung for 20 years and will now lead the division as it looks to take the lead in 5G and foldables this year. The company is set to to unveil its second foldable device on 11 February, that folds down into a square, and a new flagship phone.

The head of Samsung’s other divisions, for semiconductors, consumer appliances and electronics and IT services, will remain the same. Kyungwhoon Cheun however, is one of several presidents who have been promoted. He now heads networking.

Market watchers said Roh will try and repair the mobile division’s reputation, which took a hit due to major quality incidents: the company ended the Note 7 in 2016 after they tended to burst into flames; in 2019, the Galaxy Fold had to be delayed after showing serious display issues. 

 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Samsung says Galaxy Fold shipments closer to half a million
Published 09 Jan 2020 08:32 CET | World
Samsung Electronics sold at least 400,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones last year, the company's mobile business chief said, denying ...

Samsung ships over 6.7 mln Galaxy 5G devices in 2019, to launch 5G tab in Q1
Published 03 Jan 2020 08:54 CET | World
Samsung shipped over 6.7 million Galaxy 5G devices last year. The company said that at November 2019, it accounted for over half ...

Samsung to launch Galaxy Fold in 60 countries by February 2020, sell 500,000 units
Published 02 Dec 2019 06:57 CET | Korea, Republic of
Samsung Electronics plans to launch the Galaxy Fold in more countries, including Brazil, New Zealand and Chile, Yonhap news ...





Related Info

Samsung says Galaxy Fold shipments closer to half a million
9 Jan | World | News
Samsung ships over 6.7 mln Galaxy 5G devices in 2019, to launch 5G tab in Q1
3 Jan | World | News
Samsung to launch Galaxy Fold in 60 countries by February 2020, sell 500,000 units
2 Dec 2019 | Korea, Republic of | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

21 Jan Netflix Q4 2019
22 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2019
23 Jan Intel Q4 2019
23 Jan Comcast Q4 2019
23 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2019
23 Jan Skyworks Solutions fiscal Q1
24 Jan Ericsson Q4 2019
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2019
27 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
28 Jan Airtel Africa fiscal Q3
28 Jan Calix Q4 2019
28 Jan AudioCodes Q4 2019
28 Jan CEM in Telecoms Global Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now