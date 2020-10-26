Edition: International
Samsung vice-chair Lee to be released early from prison on parole

Monday 9 August 2021 | 15:07 CET | News
Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Lee has been granted parole from prison, the justice ministry announced. He will be released later this week, but may not be able to resume management functions at Samsung, Yonhap news agency reports.

Categories: General
Companies: Samsung
Countries: Korea, Republic of / World
