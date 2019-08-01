Edition: International
Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite tablets

Friday 28 May 2021 | 09:34 CET | News
Samsung has introduced the two newest members of its Galaxy Tab family, the Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite. The first is a cheaper version of the Tab S7 launched last year and comes with a 12.4-inch LCD screen, the Android 11 OS, a Snapdragon 750G chipset and either 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage or a 6/128 GB configuration. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Samsung
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

Related

Samsung presenteert Galaxy tab S7 FE en Tab A7 Lite
Published 28 May 2021 13:07 CET | World
Samsung heeft de twee nieuwste leden van zijn Galaxy Tab-familie geïntroduceerd, de Tab S7 FE en Tab A7 Lite. De eerste is een ...

Samsung confirms UK pricing for new Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Published 28 May 2021 11:51 CET | United Kingdom
Samsung confirmed that the newly-announced Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets will be available in the UK from 18 ...

Samsung announces US availability of Galaxy Tab Active3
Published 20 Jan 2021 10:51 CET | United States
Samsung has announced the US availability of the Galaxy Tab Active3, a rugged tablet built to meet the rigours of a mobile ...

Samsung launches Tab A7, new Spanish-language channels in the US
Published 12 Oct 2020 11:15 CET | United States
Samsung launched the Tab A7 to the US on 8 October for USD 229.99. The device is available on the company's online site and at ...

Samsung unveils USD 350 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Published 17 Apr 2020 09:43 CET | World
Samsung has announced the imminent launch of the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a more affordable version of the Galaxy Tab S6. The ...

Samsung, IBM bring 5G and AI-powered mobile products on IBM Cloud for enterprises
Published 30 Oct 2019 10:52 CET | World
Samsung Electronics and IBM announced at the Samsung Developer Conference, a new joint platform leveraging IBM Cloud and AI ...

Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S6 from late August
Published 01 Aug 2019 15:56 CET | World
Samsung Electronics announced its Galaxy Tab S6 will be available in stores and online beginning late August in selected markets. ...





