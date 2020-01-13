Edition: International
Wireless

Samsung unveils rugged Galaxy XCover Pro with Microsoft Teams walkie talkie, replaceable battery

Monday 13 January 2020 | 09:05 CET | News
Samsung Electronics has unveiled its Galaxy XCover Pro, a rugged “yet sylish” smartphone designed for workers across a variety of industries, that integrates the newly announced walkie talkie capability in Microsoft Teams and has a replaceable battery. The phone will be available as an Enterprise Edition in select markets, with two years of market availability and four years of security updates. In the US, it will launch with Verizon in the first half of this year, for USD 499.99. 

The new phone sports a thin and light form factor and is IP68 water and dust resistant. It is capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.5 m, even without a case, and is MIL-STD 810G certified for reliable protection against extreme altitude, humidity and other severe environmental conditions. The phone has Pogo pin charging support and compatibility with third-party charging docks, to ensure easy powering, and a replaceable 4,050mAH battery. 

For easy use, it also has two programmable keys for custom actions. For example, users can open the scanner, turn on the flashlight or launch a CRM app with one click, without having to scroll through apps or menus, or even without having to look at the screen. 

The phone has no physical home button but a clear, edge-to-edge 6.3 inch FHD+ Infinity Display with an enhanced touchscreen able to work in any condition, including rain or snow. For users in the field, the phone also sports a glove mode and a new voice to text message feature with real-time dictation and messaging. 

Visa's Tap to Phone

The XCover Pro also sports software and hardware from a number of partners such as Infinite Peripherals, KOAMTAX, Scandit and Visa. Retail workers can track inventory and process payments, with the available barcode scanning. There is also a ready-to-use mobile point of sale (mPOS) whose payment modules are available based on SDK for mPOS system vendors.

The phone will also have Samsung POS, a mobile-based point of sale (POS) that has been approved by Visa’s Tap to Phone pilot programme. Samsung said the joint service lets sellers stay in touch with how people prefer to pay and eliminates the need for a dedicated POS hardware. Tap to Phone’s software terminal builds on EMV chip transaction for functionality and security. Customers will be able to make payments by tapping their contactless card, phone or watch to the smartphone. 

Finally, the phone features Samsung’s defense-grade Knox platform, as well as fingerprint reader and facial recognition. It has 4GB RAM plus 64 GB storage, extendable with a microSD of up to 512 GB, a single front camera of 13MP and a dual rear camera of 25 MP, plus dual Sim support.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Microsoft / Samsung / Verizon
Countries: World
