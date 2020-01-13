Samsung unveils rugged Galaxy XCover Pro with Microsoft Teams walkie talkie, replaceable battery

The new phone sports a thin and light form factor and is IP68 water and dust resistant. It is capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.5 m, even without a case, and is MIL-STD 810G certified for reliable protection against extreme altitude, humidity and other severe environmental conditions. The phone has Pogo pin charging support and compatibility with third-party charging docks, to ensure easy powering, and a replaceable 4,050mAH battery.
For easy use, it also has two programmable keys for custom actions. For example, users can open the scanner, turn on the flashlight or launch a CRM app with one click, without having to scroll through apps or menus, or even without having to look at the screen.
The phone has no physical home button but a clear, edge-to-edge 6.3 inch FHD+ Infinity Display with an enhanced touchscreen able to work in any condition, including rain or snow. For users in the field, the phone also sports a glove mode and a new voice to text message feature with real-time dictation and messaging.
The XCover Pro also sports software and hardware from a number of partners such as Infinite Peripherals, KOAMTAX, Scandit and Visa. Retail workers can track inventory and process payments, with the available barcode scanning. There is also a ready-to-use mobile point of sale (mPOS) whose payment modules are available based on SDK for mPOS system vendors.
The phone will also have Samsung POS, a mobile-based point of sale (POS) that has been approved by Visa’s Tap to Phone pilot programme. Samsung said the joint service lets sellers stay in touch with how people prefer to pay and eliminates the need for a dedicated POS hardware. Tap to Phone’s software terminal builds on EMV chip transaction for functionality and security. Customers will be able to make payments by tapping their contactless card, phone or watch to the smartphone.
Finally, the phone features Samsung’s defense-grade Knox platform, as well as fingerprint reader and facial recognition. It has 4GB RAM plus 64 GB storage, extendable with a microSD of up to 512 GB, a single front camera of 13MP and a dual rear camera of 25 MP, plus dual Sim support.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions