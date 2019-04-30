SFR unveils 5G plans as network goes live in Nice

French operator SFR said that Nice is to become the first city in the country to see the arrival of its 5G services, which coincided with the announcement of 5G-compatible commercial offers. Customers can choose from four voice and data plans, which are eligible for the operator’s SFR FAMiLY and Multi-Pack discounts. At the entry-level price point, subscribers will pay EUR 40 per month for a plan offering unlimited calls/texts and 80 GB of 5G data. This represents an additional EUR 5 per month compared with the standard price of an LTE plan including the same data and calls/texts allowance.
The top-tier price point rises to EUR 95 per month and is advertised with unlimited data, while the two mid-tier plans include allowances of 100 and 150 GB (EUR 50 and EUR 65 per month respectively), subject to a twelve-month contract. The data offered within the mid-tier and top-tier price points mirrors what has already been announced by rival Orange, which unveiled its 5G-compatible range in October.
SFR executive Gregory Rabuel said that more than 50 percent of the city of Nice will be covered by 5G as the network is switched on in the evening of 20 November. More urban areas will follow soon, starting with Montpellier, Bordeaux, Nantes, Marseille and Paris.
So far, 30 smartphones support 5G within SFR’s device portfolio. The operator has also announced the availability on a new mobile app ('5G Xperience') focused on streaming video, which promises to offer viewers a more immersive experience, with or without a virtual reality 360 headset.
