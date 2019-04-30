Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

SFR unveils 5G plans as network goes live in Nice

Friday 20 November 2020 | 11:27 CET | News

French operator SFR said that Nice is to become the first city in the country to see the arrival of its 5G services, which coincided with the announcement of 5G-compatible commercial offers. Customers can choose from four voice and data plans, which are eligible for the operator’s SFR FAMiLY and Multi-Pack discounts. At the entry-level price point, subscribers will pay EUR 40 per month for a plan offering unlimited calls/texts and 80 GB of 5G data. This represents an additional EUR 5 per month compared with the standard price of an LTE plan including the same data and calls/texts allowance.

The top-tier price point rises to EUR 95 per month and is advertised with unlimited data, while the two mid-tier plans include allowances of 100 and 150 GB (EUR 50 and EUR 65 per month respectively), subject to a twelve-month contract. The data offered within the mid-tier and top-tier price points mirrors what has already been announced by rival Orange, which unveiled its 5G-compatible range in October.

SFR executive Gregory Rabuel said that more than 50 percent of the city of Nice will be covered by 5G as the network is switched on in the evening of 20 November. More urban areas will follow soon, starting with Montpellier, Bordeaux, Nantes, Marseille and Paris.

So far, 30 smartphones support 5G within SFR’s device portfolio. The operator has also announced the availability on a new mobile app ('5G Xperience') focused on streaming video, which promises to offer viewers a more immersive experience, with or without a virtual reality 360 headset.




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: SFR
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Altice France returns to EBITDA growth, as revenues rise 4% in Q3
Published 20 Nov 2020 10:44 CET | France
Altice Europe's French operations reported an improving trend in financial performance for the three months to September, while ...

Bouygues Telecom and SFR move ahead with compensation case against govt in dispute over Huawei equipment
Published 18 Nov 2020 10:35 CET | France
French operators Bouygues Telecom and SFR are making progress in their legal case against the government over the need for a ...

SFR adds own-brand HomeSound smart speakers to product portfolio
Published 17 Nov 2020 17:14 CET | France
Altice subsidiary SFR has teamed up with French audio engineering company Devialet and equipment manufacturer Sagemcom to launch ...

Orange to launch 5G service in France during December, unveils new plans
Published 08 Oct 2020 16:08 CET | France | Update: 09 Oct 2020 08:56 CET
Orange customers in France will start benefiting from the operator's 5G service during December. The news coincides with the ...





Related Info

Altice France returns to EBITDA growth, as revenues rise 4% in Q3
10:44 | France | News
Bouygues Telecom and SFR move ahead with compensation case against govt in dispute over Huawei equipment
18 Nov | France | News
SFR adds own-brand HomeSound smart speakers to product portfolio
17 Nov | France | News
Orange to launch 5G service in France during December, unveils new plans
8 Oct | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Nov A3 Q3 2020
20 Nov Profile: Colt Technology Services NL
23 Nov Naspers H1 results
23 Nov Cellcom Israel Q3 2020
24 Nov VMware fiscal Q3
24 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
24 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
24 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2020
24 Nov KPN Strategy Update 2020
24 Nov SD-WAN & SASE Summit
25 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2020
26 Nov Telekom Malaysia Q3 2020
26 Nov Megafon Q3 2020
26 Nov Axiata Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now