Wireless

Singtel, StarHub-M1 secure 5G licenses in Singapore

Thursday 30 April 2020 | 05:46 CET | News

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has announced that Singtel and a joint venture consortium comprising StarHub and M1 are the winners of its 5G Call for Proposal. Singtel and the StarHub-M1 consortium will receive spectrum to deploy nationwide 5G networks. 

According to the IMDA, other mobile operators can access these network services through wholesale agreements. IMDA will also allocate mmWave spectrum to mobile network operators to deploy 5G hotspots. M1, StarHub, Singtel, TPG Telecom and MVNOs will now be able to offer retail 5G services to end-users.

The winners will roll out 5G Standalone (SA) networks from January 2021. Under the terms of their licence, Singtel and StarHub-M1 must provide coverage for at least half of Singapore by end-2022, scaling up to nationwide coverage by end 2025. 

Spectrum winners will receive Provisional Awards, pending their completion of regulatory processes, such as selection of spectrum lots and confirmation of technical and legal matters. IMDA plans to issue their 5G licences once they have completed these processes. Winners can start their 5G network deployments thereafter, the IMDA also said.

The StarHub-M1 consortium will deploy and own key parts of the 5G network that will be leased to M1 and StarHub. M1 and Starhub will continue to operate separately and provide retail services to their customers. SingTel and the StarHub-M1 consortium will be assigned 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum each. SingTel, StarHub and M1 will also be assigned 800MHz of mmWave spectrum each.

StarHub announced plans to complement its existing wireless capabilities with new 5G technology. StarHub’s 5G services will be deployed via standalone architecture using the 3.5GHz spectrum, as well as non-standalone architecture using the 800 MHz of mmWave spectrum. StarHub expects this dual approach to accelerate the rollout of services, so that both retail and enterprise customers can access 5G-enabled applications.

StarHub is currently broadcasting ‘live’ 5G signals from its headquarters. The operator has also introduced 5G cellular-on-wheels vehicle to demo its 5G service islandwide. StarHub has been conducting trials and proof-of-concepts with its 5G ecosystem across the six national strategic clusters.

StarHub also reports it will announce more details about StarHub’s 5G services closer to commercial readiness. 

M1, in cooperation with PSA and IMDA, earlier demonstrated 5G use cases in a Smart Port for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) and remote control of container handling equipment to support maritime operations. M1 has also partnered with Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) to establish reliable ship-to-shore communication for autonomous vessels, and support mission-critical IoT maritime applications. Other collaborations include M1 partnering with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to help develop the first 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication, as well as with Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) for remote operations of robots using 5G. 

Back in October 2019, IMDA launched a call for proposals for the roll-out of 5G mobile networks by 2020. Full-fledged 5G standalone capability is expected to cover at least half of Singapore by end-2022. In February this year, IMDA announced it had received a total of three submissions for its 5G project. These include one each from Singtel Mobile Singapore and TPG Telecom, and a joint-submission from StarHub Mobile and M1


Mobile & Wireless
M1 / SingTel / StarHub / TPG
Singapore
