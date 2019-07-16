Edition: International
Wireless

Singtel, TPG Telecom, StarHub-M1 bid for 5G spectrum in Singapore

Monday 17 February 2020 | 14:29 CET | News

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has announced that, at the close of the 5G Call for Proposal on 17 February, it had received a total of three submissions. These include one each from Singtel Mobile Singapore and TPG Telecom, and a joint-submission from StarHub Mobile and M1. IMDA said it is evaluating the submissions and expects to award the spectrum by mid-2020.

StarHub and M1 agreed in January this year to cooperate and submit a joint bid for a 5G licence on the local market.

Back in October 2019, IMDA launched a call for proposals for the roll-out of 5G mobile networks by 2020. Full-fledged 5G standalone capability is expected to cover at least half of Singapore by end-2022. The IMDA plans to offer two equal spectrum packages among the four existing mobile network operators M1, Singtel, StarHub and TPG Telecom.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: M1 / SingTel Mobile / StarHub / TPG
Countries: Singapore
