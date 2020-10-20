Edition: International
SK hynix buys Intel NAND, SSD business for USD 7 bln, starts subsidiary Solidigm

Thursday 30 December 2021 | 09:17 CET | News
Intel said it has completed the first closing of the sale of its NAND and SSD business to SK Hynix for USD 7 billion. The deal was first announced in October 2020 and concerns the transfer of certain NAND SSD-asociated IP and employees, plus the Dalian NAND memory manufacturing facility in China. Intel will put the transaction proceeds towards developing new leadership products and advancing long-term growth priorities.

Categories: General
Companies: Intel / SK Hynix
Countries: China / Korea, Republic of / World
SK Hynix koopt NAND- en SSD-activiteiten van Intel en start dochteronderneming Solidigm
Published 30 Dec 2021 09:56 CET | World
Intel meldt dat het het eerste deel van de verkoop van zijn NAND- en SSD-activiteiten aan SK Hynix voor USD 7 miljard heeft ...

SK Hynix koopt NAND- en SSD-activiteiten van Intel en start dochteronderneming Solidigm
09:56 | World | News
