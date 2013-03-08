Edition: International
Intel sells Nand memory, storage business to SK hynix for USD 9 billion

Tuesday 20 October 2020 | 09:59 CET | News
South Korean chipmaker SK hynix has agreed to buy Intel’s Nand memory and storage business for USD 9 billion. SK hynix said the move will enhance the competitiveness of its storage services, including enterprise SSDs, in the rapidly growing Nand flash space, and push it to the fore as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies. Intel said it will invest the money received into “leadership products” and to advance its long-term growth priorities, including artificial intelligence, 5G networking and the intelligent, autonomous edge. 

The acquisition includes the Nand SSD business, the Nand component and wafer business, and the Dalian Nand memory manufacturing facility in China. Intel will however keep its distinct Intel Optane business. The companies hope to close the deal after receiving all of the necessary governmental approvals in late 2021. 

Under the agreement, SK hynix will first acquire the Nand SSD business (including NAND SSD-associated IP and employees), and the Dalian facility, with a first payment of USD 7 billion. SK hynix will acquire the remaining assets, including IP related to the manufacture and design of Nand flash wafers, R&D employees, and the Dalian fab workforce, upon final closing sometime in March 2025 with the remaining payment of USD 2 billion. Intel will meanwhile continue to manufacture Nand wafers at the Dalian Memory Manufacturing Facility and retain all IP related to the manufacture and design of NAND flash wafers until the final closing. 

For the first six months to end 27 June, the Nand businesses represented USD 2.8 billion of the revenue for Intel`s Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG) and contributed USD 600 million to NSG operating income.


Categories: General
Companies: Intel / SK Hynix
Countries: World
