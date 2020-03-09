Edition: International
SK hynix starts mass production of 18GB mobile DRAM, Asus ROG 5 first phone

Monday 8 March 2021 | 10:09 CET | News
SK Hynix said it has started mass producing 18 GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, which it says provides the largest capacity in the industry. The product is aimed at premium smartphones, and namely those for gamers, or those wanting high-quality videos with high-resolution images. The company added that the application will probably continue to expand as technologies develop for ultra-high-performance camera applications and artificial intelligence, among other uses.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Asus / SK Hynix
Countries: World
