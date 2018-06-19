Edition: International
SK Telecom's Q1 revenues rise nearly 3% on growing 5G subscriber base

Thursday 7 May 2020 | 09:19 CET | News
South Korean operator SK Telecom posted first-quarter revenues of KRW 4.45 trillion, which represents an increase of 2.7 percent, mainly boosted by 5G subscriber base growth and development of new businesses, including media, security and commerce. Operating income was down 6.4 percent to KRW 302.0 billion due to expanded 5G network investment costs including 5G spectrum licensing fees. First-quarter net income amounted to KRW 306.8 billion, plunging 17.9 percent affected by factors including decreased equity method gains from SK Hynix.

SK Telecom ended March with a total of 2.65 million 5G subscribers. The operator plans to introduce differentiated 5G specialized services including cloud games and AR/VR services, and strengthen its marketing activities centered on ‘5G Clusters,’ where customers can experience 5G services and receive benefits.

SK Broadband’s revenue for the first quarter increased by 8.2 percent year-on-year to KRW 823.5 billion backed by the growth of its IPTV business. Following the completion of its merger with T-broad on 30 April this year, the SK Broadband media platform reached 8.21 million pay-TV subscribers and 6.48 million broadband subscribers. The merged entity expects to reach an annual revenue of over KRW 4 trillion in 2020. 

SK Telecom’s security business - ADT Caps and SK Infosec – posted a quarterly revenue of KRW 291.4 billion, representing a 5.4 percent year-on-year increase. ADT Caps and SK Infosec plan to achieve an annual revenue of KRW 1.3 trillion this year.

SK Telecom’s commerce business 11st and SK Stoa saw revenue drop 4.5 percent year-on-year due to changes in the accounting standards that went in effect since the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue increased by 3 percent, when excluding the effects of the new accounting standards. Compared to the previous year, the total transaction volume of 11st increased by around 9 percent, while SK Stoa’s revenue jumped 44 percent by expanding its sales channels to online and mobile.


