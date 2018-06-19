SK Telecom's Q1 revenues rise nearly 3% on growing 5G subscriber base

SK Telecom ended March with a total of 2.65 million 5G subscribers. The operator plans to introduce differentiated 5G specialized services including cloud games and AR/VR services, and strengthen its marketing activities centered on ‘5G Clusters,’ where customers can experience 5G services and receive benefits.
SK Broadband’s revenue for the first quarter increased by 8.2 percent year-on-year to KRW 823.5 billion backed by the growth of its IPTV business. Following the completion of its merger with T-broad on 30 April this year, the SK Broadband media platform reached 8.21 million pay-TV subscribers and 6.48 million broadband subscribers. The merged entity expects to reach an annual revenue of over KRW 4 trillion in 2020.
SK Telecom’s security business - ADT Caps and SK Infosec – posted a quarterly revenue of KRW 291.4 billion, representing a 5.4 percent year-on-year increase. ADT Caps and SK Infosec plan to achieve an annual revenue of KRW 1.3 trillion this year.
SK Telecom’s commerce business 11st and SK Stoa saw revenue drop 4.5 percent year-on-year due to changes in the accounting standards that went in effect since the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue increased by 3 percent, when excluding the effects of the new accounting standards. Compared to the previous year, the total transaction volume of 11st increased by around 9 percent, while SK Stoa’s revenue jumped 44 percent by expanding its sales channels to online and mobile.
