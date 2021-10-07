Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Sky announces launch of new Sky Glass streaming TV

Thursday 7 October 2021 | 12:03 CET | News
Sky has announced the launch of a new streaming TV called Sky Glass. This will allow customers to get Sky TV over Wi-Fi with no satellite dish and no box. Sky Glass will be available in the UK from 18 October, before launching in other Sky markets across Europe from 2022.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Foxtel / Sky
Countries: Australia / Europe / United Kingdom
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Sky Deutschland adds Ticket App to MagentaTV-Stick

Published 07 Oct 2021 09:41 CET | Germany
Sky Deutschland said that the Sky Ticket App is now available for MagentaTV-Stick customers, who can find it on their device. The ...

Sky Deutschland agrees with DAZN to offer sports content to catering sector
Published 06 Oct 2021 11:12 CET | Germany
Sky Deutschland said it has signed an agreement with DAZN concerning its live sports events services for the catering sector. The ...

Sky close to fibre broadband investment deal with Virgin Media O2 - report
Published 03 Oct 2021 16:25 CET | United Kingdom
Sky is in talks to invest in Virgin Media O2's full-fibre broadband roll-out, reports The Sunday Telegraph newspaper. The ...

Sky Arts announces new arts programme for UK, Ireland primary schools
Published 29 Sep 2021 15:14 CET | United Kingdom
Sky has announced a new nationwide arts week for UK and Irish primary schools, taking place from 06-10 June 2022....

Comcast unveils XiOne IP video box for Sky Q, Xfinity Flex customers
Published 22 Sep 2021 16:37 CET | Europe
Comcast announced the launch of a new IP media player called XiOne. Developed with its European subsidiary Sky, the compact box ...

Sky, Comcast ready to launch own smart TVs - report
Published 21 Sep 2021 10:18 CET | Europe
Sky is planning to launch its own smart TVs, the Financial Times reports citing people familiar with the matter. The new product ...





Related Info

Sky Deutschland adds Ticket App to MagentaTV-Stick
7 Oct | Germany | News
Sky Deutschland agrees with DAZN to offer sports content to catering sector
6 Oct | Germany | News
Sky close to fibre broadband investment deal with Virgin Media O2 - report
3 Oct | United Kingdom | News
Sky Arts announces new arts programme for UK, Ireland primary schools
29 Sep | United Kingdom | News
Comcast unveils XiOne IP video box for Sky Q, Xfinity Flex customers
22 Sep | Europe | News
Sky, Comcast ready to launch own smart TVs - report
21 Sep | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct ITU Digital World 2021
12 Oct Broadband World Forum
13 Oct SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now