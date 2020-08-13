Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Smart speaker shipments up 10% in Q3, Apple doubles share

Tuesday 21 December 2021 | 11:03 CET | News
Global shipments of smart speakers and smart displays were up 10 percent year-on-year to 39.3 million units in the third quarter of 2021, another record figure, but were essentially flat compared to Q2, according to the latest data from Strategy Analytics. The sales of smart displays (+19% year on year) continued outpacing those of basic smart speakers (+7%), with the ongoing and intensifying shortage of semiconductors and other components affecting Chinese vendors and those operating at the fringes of the market above all.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet
Companies: Alibaba / Amazon / Apple / Baidu / Google / Xiaomi
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

iPhone

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Apple ziet marktaandeel bijna verdubbelen op groeiende smartspeaker-markt
Published 21 Dec 2021 13:14 CET | World
De wereldwijde verzendingen van slimme luidsprekers en slimme schermen stegen met 10 procent op jaarbasis tot 39,3 miljoen ...

Global smart home device shipments up 10% in Q3 - IDC
Published 12 Dec 2021 20:11 CET | World
The global smart home device market increased by 10.3 percent year-on-year in Q3 2021 with shipments of over 221.8 million, ...

Almost three-quarters of Dutch have smart home devices - CBS
Published 01 Dec 2021 17:11 CET | Netherlands
Almost three-quarters (69%) of people in the Netherlands had a smart system, such as a smart electricity meter, thermostat or ...

Apple releases upgraded HomePod Mini speakers in 5 colours
Published 02 Nov 2021 09:08 CET | World
Apple has officially launched the upgraded HomePod Mini smart speaker range first announced at its Unleashed event last month, ...

European smart home device shipments up 23.8% in Q2 - IDC
Published 03 Oct 2021 17:42 CET | Europe
Smart home device shipments in Europe reached over 24 million units in Q2 2021, up 23.8 percent from Q2 2020, according to the ...

Smart speaker sales jump 34.8% to 39.35 mln units in Q2 - Strategy Analytics
Published 15 Sep 2021 11:31 CET | World
Smart speaker sales jumped again in the second quarter as people and brands adapted to the ongoing pandemic, according to a study ...

Baidu's Xiaodu unit closes Series B financing at USD 5.1 bln valuation

Published 25 Aug 2021 07:22 CET | China
Baidu has announced that its Xiaodu Technology unit has closed a Series B financing at a USD 5.1 billion post-money valuation. ...

Poor Wi-Fi stopping Brits from making most of gardens - TalkTalk research
Published 23 Aug 2021 10:31 CET | United Kingdom
New research from TalkTalk shows that one third (34%) of Brits would make more use of their gardens and outdoor space even more ...

UK buyers take fresh look at smart products after lockdowns - GfK
Published 14 Jul 2021 14:34 CET | United Kingdom
People in the UK have started to show interest again in smart products, prompted by the pandemic and its lockdowns, according to ...

Smart speaker market hits record highs in 2020 after strong holiday sales
Published 04 Mar 2021 11:57 CET | World
Smart speaker sales reached record highs in 2020 despite a market hit by the coronavirus pandemic, boosted by new model ...

Apple introduces four iPhone 12 models with 5G
Published 14 Oct 2020 09:05 CET | World
Apple has unveiled its first 5G iPhones. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models go on pre-sale from 16 October in over 30 ...

Global smart speaker sales up 6% to 30 million in Q2 - research
Published 13 Aug 2020 11:38 CET | World
Worldwide smart speaker sales reached 30 million units in Q2 2020, up 6 percent from Q1 2020, according to Strategy Analytics. ...





Related Info

Apple ziet marktaandeel bijna verdubbelen op groeiende smartspeaker-markt
13:14 | World | News
Global smart home device shipments up 10% in Q3 - IDC
12 Dec | World | News
Almost three-quarters of Dutch have smart home devices - CBS
1 Dec | Netherlands | News
Apple releases upgraded HomePod Mini speakers in 5 colours
2 Nov | World | News
European smart home device shipments up 23.8% in Q2 - IDC
3 Oct | Europe | News
Smart speaker sales jump 34.8% to 39.35 mln units in Q2 - Strategy Analytics
15 Sep | World | News
Baidu's Xiaodu unit closes Series B financing at USD 5.1 bln valuation
25 Aug | China | News
Poor Wi-Fi stopping Brits from making most of gardens - TalkTalk research
23 Aug | United Kingdom | News
UK buyers take fresh look at smart products after lockdowns - GfK
14 Jul | United Kingdom | News
Smart speaker market hits record highs in 2020 after strong holiday sales
4 Mar | World | News
Apple introduces four iPhone 12 models with 5G
14 Oct 2020 | World | News
Global smart speaker sales up 6% to 30 million in Q2 - research
13 Aug 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now