Softbank in talks to sell T-Mobile shares to Deutsche Telekom - report

Softbank is in talks with Deutsche Telekom to sell a portion of its stake in T-Mobile US, the Wall Street Journal reports citing people familiar with the matter. Deutsche Telekom would raise its stake in T-Mobile to over 50 percent from the current 44 percent if the transaction were finalised. Telekom already has voting control of T-Mobile under a prior agreement with SoftBank, which recently held almost 25 percent of T-Mobile's common stock, according to FactSet.
Softbank would sell a portion of the stake to raise funds after suffering losses in its investment portfolio and coming under pressure from activist investor Elliot Management, the report said. T-Mobile took control of Sprint at the start of April, two years after Telekom and SoftBank first agreed to merge their US subsidiaries. SoftBank agreed with Deutsche Telekom on a lock-up that prevents it from selling most of its position in T-Mobile over the next four years, with exceptions for small divestitures. Those rules would likely be changed to allow the stake sale under discussion, the report added.
