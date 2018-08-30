Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Sony upgrades Xperia 1 flagship smartphone with pro photography functions

Monday 24 February 2020 | 11:09 CET | News

Sony has presented its new flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 II, and the mid-range Sony Xperia 10 II. The successors to the Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 launched in 2019 come with improved screens and cameras as well as 5G support. They will launch this spring, for EUR 1,199 for the Xperia 1 and EUR 369 for the Xperia 10. 

The same as its predecessor, the Sony Xperia 1 II (said as Xperia 1 mark two), comes with a 6.5-inch Oled screen with 4K resolution. Sony is also one of the few manufacturers not inserting a notch or hole in the screen for the front camera, with the 8-megapixel camera included in the thin edge at the top of the phone.

The Android 10 smartphone comes with the latest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 865, and adds 5G support. In the European version, only sub-6 GHz networks will be supported. The Xperia 1 also comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. In addition, Sony has brought back the 3.55mm headphone jack, making it the only flagship on the market with the port. The fingerprint sensor is integrated in the power button on the side of the phone.

The improved back camera comes with four sensors, including Sony's new 1/1.7" Exmor RS. According to the company, the new sensor is 1.5x more sensitive than the previous model, ensuring faster and more accurate auto-focus in low light shooting. The quad back camera includes a 12-megapixel main camera, a telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom, an ultra wide-angle lens, and a Time of Flight camera for depth sensing. 

Pro photography functions

Using technology developed for Alpha interchangeable lens cameras, the Xperia 1 II offers continuous autofocus and auto-exposure that performs AF/AE3 calculations at 60 times per second. This enables AF / AE3 continuous tracking for high-speed shooting at a maximum of 20 fps, Sony said. 

The new Photography Pro function with technology from Alpha brings a user interface that is familiar to Alpha cameras, with manual controls to set ISO, shutter speed, burst mode, autofocus area, exposure control and other functions. The Cinematography Pro function supports 2K 120fps 10-bit HDR cinematic high frame rate shooting and 21:9 4K HDR recording at 24/25/30/60fps. 

Sony also announced plans to develop a 5G mmWave compatible Xperia PRO device designed for professional use, such as broadcast video production. The device will include camera and display capabilities from the Xperia 1 II for high-quality video viewing and photography as well as Sony's 4-way antenna technology and low-permittivity materials, increasing the sensitivity of 360-degree omnidirectional communication in the mmWave band. An HDMI port will allow the device to connect to most standard video cameras. 

Xperia 10 II gets Oled screen, triple camera

The Sony Xperia 10 II is the company's main mid-range device for 2020. Similar to its predecessor from 2019, the device comes with 6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, but this time comes with an energy-efficient Oled panel rather than the IPS-LCD in last year's model. 

The Xperia 10 II runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and a 3,600 mAh battery. The camera offers the biggest upgrade on the 2019 model, going from two to three sensors. These include a main 12-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 8-megapixel telephoto. There is also an 8-megapixel camera on the front, a 3.55mm headphones jack and a side fingerprint sensor.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Sony
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Sony, Zeiss to expand collaboration to Xperia smartphones
Published 24 Feb 2020 16:58 CET | World
Sony and Zeiss jointly expanded their strategic collaboration from digital imaging to Xperia smartphones. Sony's new flagship ...

Sony introduceert Xperia 1 II met sub-6GHz 5G ondersteuning en Xperia 10 II
Published 24 Feb 2020 09:55 CET | World
Sony heeft vandaag de Sony Xperia 1 II en de Sony Xperia 10 II als opvolgers voor de Sony Xperia 1 en Xperia 10 uit 2019 ...

Sony releases Xperia 5 flagship smartphone at IFA
Published 05 Sep 2019 16:18 CET | World
Sony introduced Xperia 5, the latest addition to its flagship smartphone series. The device brings together Sony's technologies ...

Sony releases high-end Xperia 1 smartphone, mid-range Xperia 10 with cinema wide display
Published 25 Feb 2019 09:50 CET | World
Sony announced at MWC a new attack on the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments, introducing the L3 and Xperia 10. In ...

Sony updates flagship smartphone with OLED screen, AI features
Published 30 Aug 2018 14:11 CET | World
Sony has introduced at IFA in Berlin its new flagship smartphone, the XZ3. Coming barely six months after the XZ2, the new device ...





Related Info

Sony, Zeiss to expand collaboration to Xperia smartphones
16:58 | World | News
Sony introduceert Xperia 1 II met sub-6GHz 5G ondersteuning en Xperia 10 II
09:55 | World | News
Sony releases Xperia 5 flagship smartphone at IFA
5 Sep 2019 | World | News
Sony releases high-end Xperia 1 smartphone, mid-range Xperia 10 with cinema wide display
25 Feb 2019 | World | News
Sony updates flagship smartphone with OLED screen, AI features
30 Aug 2018 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Feb RSA Conference
24 Feb Arlo Q4 2019
24 Feb Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q2
25 Feb Iridium Q4 2019
25 Feb Infinera Q4 2019
25 Feb Millicom Q4 2019
25 Feb American Tower Q4 2019
25 Feb Utility Telecoms 2020
26 Feb Crown Castle Q4 2019
26 Feb Syn Q4 2019
26 Feb Avast FY results
26 Feb Box Q4 2019
26 Feb Orbcomm Q4 2019
26 Feb Sina Q4 2019
26 Feb Weibo Q4 2019
26 Feb Shentel Q4 2019
27 Feb Zoom Telephonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Telesat Q4
27 Feb Dell Technologies fiscal Q4
27 Feb VMware fiscal Q4
27 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2019
27 Feb Cable One Q4 2019
27 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
27 Feb Netia Q4 2019
27 Feb Sunrise Q4 2019
27 Feb Interxion EGM
28 Feb Tecnotree FY 2019
28 Feb Masmovil Q4 2019
28 Feb Freenet Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now