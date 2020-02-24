Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Sony FY results down after weak Q4 due to Covid-19 disruptions

Wednesday 13 May 2020 | 09:42 CET | News

Sony reported revenues for its fiscal fourth quarter to March down 18 percent year-on-year to JPY 1.75 trillion, as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted sales of many of its products. Operating profit dropped 57 percent to JPY 35.4 billion, and net profit was down 86 percent to JPY 12.6 billion. The weak quarter means Sony missed its full-year guidance, and the company did not give an outlook for the new year. 

Sony warned in March already that the coronavirus outbreak was likely to impact results and mean it missed its upgraded guidance issued in February. The pandemic provided a small boost to operating profit from games and the pictures division in Q4, thanks to more home entertainment use and lower marketing costs as movie releases were delayed. However, the shutdown of factories in China and Malaysia disrupted Sony's consumer electronics and smartphone businesses, including the supply of components to wholesale customers. The deteriorating marcoeconomic environment also led to significant writedowns and provisions at its financial services business. 

As a result, annual revenues fell 5 percent to JPY 8.26 trillion, and operating profit also dropped 5 percent to JPY 846 billion. Net profit declined 36 percent over the fiscal year to JPY 582 billion. Sony still improved its free cash flow, to JPY 400 billion from JPY 233 billion the previous year, and said it will pay a final dividend of 25 yen per share. 

Sony said it expects all of its divisions will report lower operating profit in the new fiscal year, but did not provide specific guidance. The company is assuming the impact of the coronavirus should be significantly diminished by the end of fiscal Q2 and business much back to normal from Q3. 

 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Sony
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Sony establishes USD 100 mln Covid-19 Global Relief Fund
Published 02 Apr 2020 11:40 CET | World
Sony announced the establishment of the "Sony Global Relief Fund for Covid-19," a USD 100 million fund to support those around ...

Sony says coronavirus impact may cancel out guidance upgrade
Published 27 Mar 2020 09:57 CET | World
Sony has announced that it may be forced to cancel the upward profit guidance included in its February results statement due to ...

Sony sets up new Sony Electronics holding company for CE, components business
Published 26 Mar 2020 08:28 CET | World
Sony is setting up a new holding company to group its activities in the components market. Sony Electronics Corp is an ...

Sony upgrades Xperia 1 flagship smartphone with pro photography functions
Published 24 Feb 2020 11:09 CET | World
Sony has presented its new flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 II, and the mid-range Sony Xperia 10 II. The successors to the ...

Sony revenues increase in Q3, raises FY target on sensors demand
Published 04 Feb 2020 12:00 CET | World
Sony grew revenues in its fiscal third quarter to December, but profit fell, mainly on the back of losses in the Music segment, ...





Related Info

Sony establishes USD 100 mln Covid-19 Global Relief Fund
2 Apr | World | News
Sony says coronavirus impact may cancel out guidance upgrade
27 Mar | World | News
Sony sets up new Sony Electronics holding company for CE, components business
26 Mar | World | News
Sony upgrades Xperia 1 flagship smartphone with pro photography functions
24 Feb | World | News
Sony revenues increase in Q3, raises FY target on sensors demand
4 Feb | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 May Deutsche Telekom Q1 2020
14 May Sunrise Q1 2020
14 May Ice Group Q1 2020
14 May NortonLifeLock fiscal Q4
14 May OTE Q1 2020
14 May Fujitsu fiscal Q4
14 May Masmovil Q1 2020
14 May Tencent Q1 2020
14 May Sonim Technologies Q1 2020
14 May KDDI FY results
14 May Bouygues Telecom Q1 2020
14 May Crown Castle AGM
15 May Blonder Tongue Q1 2020
15 May Teleste Q1 results
18 May iQiyi Q1 2020
18 May Telecom Italia Q1 2020
18 May Sohu Q1 2020
19 May MTS Q1 2020
19 May Singtel fiscal Q4
19 May Sina Q1 2020
20 May Eir fiscal Q3
20 May Altice Europe Q1 2020
20 May Analog Devices fiscal Q2
20 May Axiata Q1 2020
20 May Tele Columbus Q1 2020
21 May Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q3
21 May Cellcom Israel Q1 2020
21 May Nvidia Q1 2020
21 May Poly fiscal Q4
21 May MTN AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now