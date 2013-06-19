Edition: International
South Africa launches new call for mobile spectrum auction in March

Monday 13 December 2021 | 08:58 CET | News
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has issued the final invitation to apply for new mobile spectrum. Applications are due 31 January 2022, with the announcements of qualifying bidders and commencement of actual auction phase scheduled for 21 February and 8 March respectively. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ICASA
Countries: South Africa
