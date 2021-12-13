Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Telkom South Africa drops spectrum auction interdict application, expedited review expected early March

Monday 24 January 2022 | 10:04 CET | News
Telkom South Africa has dropped its urgent application to interdict the auction of spectrum. It agreed with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) and other telecoms companies to remove the matter from the court roll after they backed an expedited hearing of the merit of Telkom's case. This forms Part B of its application against Icasa's Invitation to Apply for mobile spectrum, which was published in December 2021.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ICASA / Telkom
Countries: South Africa
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telkom considers withdrawing court action halting spectrum licensing
Published 21 Jan 2022 09:38 CET | South Africa
Telkom South Africa says it is ready to withdraw its urgent court application to interdict the Independent Communications ...

Cell C criticises Telkom's spectrum suit
Published 13 Jan 2022 10:54 CET | South Africa
South African operator Cell C has decried the continuous delays in releasing spectrum, ITWeb reported. It raised concerns over ...

Vodacom South Africa joins opposition to Telkom's attempt to halt auction
Published 12 Jan 2022 10:10 CET | South Africa
Vodacom has joined MTN in opposing another attempt by Telkom to block the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's ...

MTN South Africa files papers against Telkom over spectrum auction

Published 10 Jan 2022 09:37 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa says it has filed court papers to oppose Telkom's legal attempt to prevent the Independent Communications ...

Telkom South Africa goes to court to stop spectrum auction

Published 06 Jan 2022 09:35 CET | South Africa
Telkom South Africa has filed High Court papers to block the Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (ICASA) from ...

South Africa launches new call for mobile spectrum auction in March
Published 13 Dec 2021 08:58 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has issued the final invitation to apply for new mobile ...





Related Info

Telkom considers withdrawing court action halting spectrum licensing
21 Jan | South Africa | News
Cell C criticises Telkom's spectrum suit
13 Jan | South Africa | News
Vodacom South Africa joins opposition to Telkom's attempt to halt auction
12 Jan | South Africa | News
MTN South Africa files papers against Telkom over spectrum auction
10 Jan | South Africa | News
Telkom South Africa goes to court to stop spectrum auction
6 Jan | South Africa | News
South Africa launches new call for mobile spectrum auction in March
13 Dec 2021 | South Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Jan Ericsson Q4 2021
25 Jan F5 fiscal Q1
25 Jan Verizon Q4 2021
25 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
25 Jan Uniti Group Q4
25 Jan European 5G Conference
26 Jan AT&T Q4 2021
26 Jan Corning Q4 2021
26 Jan Intel Q4 2021
26 Jan Calix Q4 2021
26 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2021
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan Elisa Q4 2021
27 Jan Apple fiscal Q1
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2021
27 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2021
27 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2021
27 Jan MTN Nigeria Q4 2021
27 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2021
27 Jan Comcast Q4 2021
27 Jan FCC meeting
28 Jan SK Hynix Q4
28 Jan Charter Communications Q4
28 Jan Telia Lithuania Q4 2021
28 Jan Telia Company Q4 2021
31 Jan KPN Q4 2021
31 Jan Cirrus Logic Q3
31 Jan NXP Semiconductors Q4 2021
31 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
31 Jan Harmonic Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now