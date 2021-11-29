Edition: International
South African mobile operators granted new temporary spectrum licences

Monday 29 November 2021 | 08:50 CET | News
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has decided to grant licences to six wireless network operators to support extra bandwidth during the coronavirus crisis, until the next spectrum auction can be organised. The licences are valid for a period of seven months, commencing from 1 December 2021 and ending on 30 June 2022 or three months after the termination of the National State of Disaster, whichever comes first. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cell C / ICASA / Liquid Intelligent Technologies / MTN / RFS / Telkom / Vodacom
Countries: South Africa
Related

South Africa suspends plans to license wholesale wireless operator
Published 22 Nov 2021 09:19 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said it's reviewing the timeline for licensing the Wireless Open ...

South African minister backs ICASA's spectrum plans
Published 18 Nov 2021 11:06 CET | South Africa
South African communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has backed the Independent Communications ...

ICASA seeks comments on new mobile spectrum plan by 30 November
Published 17 Nov 2021 11:26 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has published an updated Information Memorandum (IM) for ...

South Africa invites applications for new temporary mobile spectrum licences
Published 11 Nov 2021 13:31 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has decided to issue new temporary spectrum licences to mobile ...

Telkom South Africa applies for extra 4G spectrum

Published 20 Oct 2021 13:26 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has published an application from Telkom for extra capacity for ...

Vodacom and MTN file court papers backing Telkom challenge to ICASA demand to return spectrum
Published 19 Oct 2021 11:19 CET | South Africa
South African operators Vodacom and MTN have filed court papers to stop industry regulator ICASA from taking back spectrum that ...





