SpaceX raises USD 1.9 bln in new funding, launches more Starlink satellites

Wednesday 19 August 2020 | 08:58 CET | News
SpaceX has raised USD 1.9 billion in new equity funding, according to a SEC filing. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the latest financing round values the company at USD 46 billion. 

SpaceX also announced another successful launch with its Falcon 9 rocket. It launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida 58 satellites for its Starlink broadband network and three observation satellites for PlanetLabs. This was the sixth launch with this booster and it was again recovered at sea after the launch. 

This is the 11th launch of Starlink satellites, taking the fleet to over 600 satellites. SpaceX aims to launch the broadband services later this year in North America and expand to the rest of the world from 2021. 


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: SpaceX / Starlink
Countries: World
