Starlink invites users to public beta of satellite broadband service

Wednesday 28 October 2020 | 10:24 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

The SpaceX satellite internet service Starlink has started inviting people in the US to join its public beta test. The broadband service will cost USD 99 a month, plus USD 499 for the equipment in the 'Better Than Nothing Beta' test, according to email images seen by CNBC. 

That kit includes a user terminal to connect to the satellites, a mounting tripod and a Wi-Fi router. The company told the potential testers to temper their expectations, as the service is still in development. Speeds are expected to vary between 50 and 150 Mbps and latency from 20ms to 40ms, and there will be "brief periods of no connectivity at all", as Starlink works to fine-tine the service.

The emails, sent to an unspecified number of users, mark the launch of SpaceX’s public beta test of the emerging internet service. For the last few months SpaceX has conducted a limited private beta test with employees — which the company has said showed strong results in both latency and download speeds. In the meantime the company continues to expand its fleet of small satellites with the aim of taking the broadband service worldwide next year. 

Starlink started accepting expressions of interest from potential customers in June on its website. In less than two months, nearly 700,000 people had signed up, the company said. 


Categories: Internet / Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: SpaceX / Starlink
Countries: United States
