Starlink invites users to public beta of satellite broadband service

The SpaceX satellite internet service Starlink has started inviting people in the US to join its public beta test. The broadband service will cost USD 99 a month, plus USD 499 for the equipment in the 'Better Than Nothing Beta' test, according to email images seen by CNBC.
That kit includes a user terminal to connect to the satellites, a mounting tripod and a Wi-Fi router. The company told the potential testers to temper their expectations, as the service is still in development. Speeds are expected to vary between 50 and 150 Mbps and latency from 20ms to 40ms, and there will be "brief periods of no connectivity at all", as Starlink works to fine-tine the service.
The emails, sent to an unspecified number of users, mark the launch of SpaceX’s public beta test of the emerging internet service. For the last few months SpaceX has conducted a limited private beta test with employees — which the company has said showed strong results in both latency and download speeds. In the meantime the company continues to expand its fleet of small satellites with the aim of taking the broadband service worldwide next year.
Starlink started accepting expressions of interest from potential customers in June on its website. In less than two months, nearly 700,000 people had signed up, the company said.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions