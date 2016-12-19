Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Spain to require Netflix, Amazon and YouTube to fund state broadcaster

Wednesday 30 June 2021 | 09:16 CET | News
Spain's government has launched a public consultation on a new version of its General Law on Audiovisual Communication that would see OTT video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, HBO, Disney+ and others contribute to the funding of state broadcaster RTVE via a 1.5 percent tax on their annual incomes. If approved, telecommunications operators with pay-TV platforms such as Telefonica, Orange, Vodafone and Masmovil would no longer have to contribute.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / HBO / Masmovil / Netflix / Orange Spain / RTVE / Telefonica / TikTok / Vodafone Spain / YouTube
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

OTT

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Spanish govt offers EUR 60 mln to fund RTVE Olympics broadcast
Published 24 Oct 2019 14:23 CET | Spain
The Spanish government has agreed to a request from state broadcaster RTVE for additional funding to acquire rights to air the ...

Spanish operators take RTVE tax case to CJEU
Published 11 Apr 2018 10:05 CET | Spain
Spain's three leading operators – Telefonica, Orange and Vodafone – have refused to accept recent court rulings that they have to ...

Spain's RTVE looking to charge operators for catchup content
Published 05 Jul 2017 15:13 CET | Spain
Spain's state broadcaster RTVE is negotiating compensation for the unlimited access to its movies and TV series currently enjoyed ...

Spain Supreme Court orders operators to pay RTVE tax
Published 20 Jun 2017 10:59 CET | Spain
Spain's Supreme Court has ordered the country's telecom providers, free-to-air commercial broadcasters and pay-TV operators to ...

Spanish operators call on govt to reduce tax burden
Published 19 Dec 2016 10:50 CET | Spain
Spain's three leading telecommunications operators – Telefonica, Orange and Vodafone – are set to form a common front to call on ...





Related Info

Spanish govt offers EUR 60 mln to fund RTVE Olympics broadcast
24 Oct 2019 | Spain | News
Spanish operators take RTVE tax case to CJEU
11 Apr 2018 | Spain | News
Spain's RTVE looking to charge operators for catchup content
5 Jul 2017 | Spain | News
Spain Supreme Court orders operators to pay RTVE tax
20 Jun 2017 | Spain | News
Spanish operators call on govt to reduce tax burden
19 Dec 2016 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Jun Mobile World Congress
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now