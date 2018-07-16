Edition: International
Vodafone Spain unveils new 4K STB with Alexa and Atika

Wednesday 14 July 2021 | 10:30 CET | News
Vodafone Spain has announced the upcoming launch of a new 4K-UHD set-top box combining Amazon's Alexa artificial intelligence technology and the functionalities of its own Atika smart speaker. The STB, dubbed Vodafone TV 4K Pro, is described as an 'all-in-one' multimedia centre with four microphones located on the top cover of the device, three speakers capable of reproducing sound in Dolby Atmos quality and the latest Bang & Olufsen acoustic technology. It can even be used to control connected devices such as lights, alarms and other Alexa-compatible gadgets.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / Dolby / Sagemcom / Vodafone Spain
Countries: Spain
