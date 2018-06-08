Edition: International
Spain's Asterion launches bid to buy out Italy's Retelit, delist company

Tuesday 1 June 2021 | 09:49 CET | News
Spanish infrastructure fund Asterion Industrial Partners has announced a full buyout offer for Italian telecommunications infrastructure provider Retelit via its indirectly-owned fund Marbles, which already owns 28.75 percent of the company. Under the EUR 2.85 per share offer, Marbles could end up paying up to EUR 334 million to acquire the Retelit shares it does not already own. The offer price represents a 10.7 percent premium over Retelit's official closing price on 28 May, said Marbles.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Retelit / Telefonica
Countries: Italy
