Wireless

Spanish and Belgian consumer groups launch Apple 'batterygate' class action

Wednesday 2 December 2020 | 16:06 CET | News

Brussels-based European consumer protection body Euroconsumers announced that Spain’s OCU and Belgium’s Test Achats are the first two consumer rights groups to launch class actions against Apple’s planned obsolescence of older iPhones. The lawsuits have been brought on behalf of owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S and 6S Plus models and allege that Apple engaged in unfair and misleading commercial practices, for which the company should pay compensation of at least EUR 60 for each affected consumer in the countries involved. “Planned obsolescence represents not only a deliberate unfair practice towards consumers but is also environmentally irresponsible,” said Euroconsumers in a statement, adding that “consumers are increasingly frustrated by products wearing out way too fast.”

The consumer rights organisation said its members have been forced to bring legal action after failing to resolve the issue with Apple out-of-court following the tech company’s proposal to pay out EUR 500 million to settle a lawsuit in the US. Apple has already received a EUR 10 million fine in Italy over the “batterygate” iPhone performance throttling scandal, confirmed by an Italian administrative court earlier this year.

Euroconsumers added that it expects Portugal’s Deco-Proteste and Italy’s Altroconsumo to file similar class action lawsuits in the coming weeks.



Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: Belgium / Italy / Portugal / Spain
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

Italy fines Apple EUR 10 million for 'misleading' water resistance claims
Published 30 Nov 2020 09:23 CET | Italy
Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM has fined Apple EUR 10 million for using "misleading and aggressive" commercial practices to sell ...

EU Parliament calls for 'right to repair' for consumer devices
Published 26 Nov 2020 10:37 CET | Europe
The EU Parliament adopted a resolution on a more sustainable single market with 395 votes in favour of a "right to repair", 94 ...

US Congressional report calls for antitrust action against tech giants
Published 07 Oct 2020 08:44 CET | United States
A report from a key committee in the US Congress has accused tech giants Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google of exploiting their ...

European consumer bodies seek EUR 60 per user compensation from Apple
Published 06 Jul 2020 08:58 CET | Europe
A grouping of five European consumer bodies operating under the name Euroconsumers has issued a cease and desist letter requiring ...

Apple fined record EUR 1.1 bln in France over unfair sales practices
Published 16 Mar 2020 16:10 CET | France | Update: 17 Mar 2020 12:26 CET
Apple and two of its wholesale distribution partners, Ingram Micro and Tech Data, received fines totalling EUR 1.24 billion from ...

Apple pays USD 500 mln to settle California class action lawsuit for slowing iPhones
Published 03 Mar 2020 09:16 CET | United States
Apple will pay up to USD 500 million to settle a case in the US, where consumers accused the company in a class action lawsuit of ...

Apple agrees to pay EUR 25 mln regulatory fine in France over iPhone software updates
Published 07 Feb 2020 11:04 CET | France
The DGCCRF, France's anti-fraud and consumer protection agency, said that Apple has agreed to pay a EUR 25 million fine in a ...

Vonage's contact centre platform selected by Euroconsumers, New10
Published 09 Jan 2020 17:10 CET | Europe
Vonage said that Euroconsumers, a cluster of consumer organisations, and New10 selected Vonage's contact centre platform to ...

Italy fines Apple and Samsung EUR 15 mln over 'planned obsolescence'
Published 24 Oct 2018 15:46 CET | Italy
Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM has fined Apple and Samsung EUR 10 million and EUR 5 million respectively for unfair commercial ...

Apple cuts cost of iPhone battery replacement

Published 29 Dec 2017 08:40 CET | World
Apple has cut the cost of replacing the battery of an iPhone after admitting it slows the performance of some models due to ...





