Spanish and Belgian consumer groups launch Apple 'batterygate' class action

Brussels-based European consumer protection body Euroconsumers announced that Spain’s OCU and Belgium’s Test Achats are the first two consumer rights groups to launch class actions against Apple’s planned obsolescence of older iPhones. The lawsuits have been brought on behalf of owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S and 6S Plus models and allege that Apple engaged in unfair and misleading commercial practices, for which the company should pay compensation of at least EUR 60 for each affected consumer in the countries involved. “Planned obsolescence represents not only a deliberate unfair practice towards consumers but is also environmentally irresponsible,” said Euroconsumers in a statement, adding that “consumers are increasingly frustrated by products wearing out way too fast.”
Euroconsumers added that it expects Portugal’s Deco-Proteste and Italy’s Altroconsumo to file similar class action lawsuits in the coming weeks.
