Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Spanish wholesale FTTH provider Onivia aiming for 9 mln homes by 2025

Wednesday 23 June 2021 | 09:36 CET | News
Spanish wholesale fibre provider Onivia is aiming to increase its fibre to the home (FTTH) network to 9 million premises by 2025 and compete with MNOs including Telefonica and Orange, reports business daily Expansion, citing Onivia's non-executive chair Marieta del Rivero. Onivia describes itself as the first independent and neutral telecommunications operator of FTTH wholesale services in Spain and its goal is to "change the fibre landscape" in the country, said Del Rivero.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Onivia
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Spain's Adamo offering EUR 15 a month fibre for second homes
Published 24 Jun 2021 08:52 CET | Spain
Spanish broadband provider Adamo has followed the majority of the country's operators (Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, Yoigo, ...

Masmovil sells 1.1 mln FTTH units to Onivia to fund Euskaltel takeover
Published 04 May 2021 14:16 CET | Spain
Spanish wholesale fibre provider Onivia has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in a further 1.1 million fibre to the ...

EQT considering sale of Spain's Adamo - report
Published 16 Apr 2021 11:00 CET | Spain
Swedish private equity group EQT is preparing to sell Spanish operator Adamo around 5 years after it took control of the ...

Spain's Masmovil launches EUR 2 bln bid to buy Basque operator Euskaltel
Published 29 Mar 2021 08:45 CET | Spain | Update: 29 Mar 2021 10:25 CET
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has announced a bid to take over ...

Spain's Ion Mobile to expand fibre offer using Onivia FTTH network
Published 02 Feb 2021 10:46 CET | Spain
Spain's Aire Networks, which operates under the Ion Mobile brand, has reached an agreement with wholesale FTTH provider Onivia to ...

Del Rivero to chair Macquarie's new FTTH firm Onivia
Published 08 Jul 2020 14:15 CET | Spain
The new Spanish wholesale FTTH provider Onivia, launched last month by Australia's Macquarie Capital, has picked industry veteran ...

Macquarie launches Spanish wholesale FTTH brand Onivia
Published 23 Jun 2020 15:45 CET | Spain
Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie Capital has teamed up with Aberdeen Standard Investments and Daiwa Corporate Investment ...

Masmovil sells 940,000 FTTH units to Macquarie for EUR 218.5 mln
Published 06 Nov 2019 10:25 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has announced the sale of around ...

Spain's Iberdrola sells dark fibre network to Lyntia for EUR 260 mln

Published 06 Mar 2019 10:17 CET | Spain
Spanish utility giant Iberdrola has confirmed an agreement to transfer the majority of its fibre-optic network to wholesale fibre ...





Related Info

Spain's Adamo offering EUR 15 a month fibre for second homes
08:52 | Spain | News
Masmovil sells 1.1 mln FTTH units to Onivia to fund Euskaltel takeover
4 May | Spain | News
EQT considering sale of Spain's Adamo - report
16 Apr | Spain | News
Spain's Masmovil launches EUR 2 bln bid to buy Basque operator Euskaltel
29 Mar | Spain | News
Spain's Ion Mobile to expand fibre offer using Onivia FTTH network
2 Feb | Spain | News
Del Rivero to chair Macquarie's new FTTH firm Onivia
8 Jul 2020 | Spain | News
Macquarie launches Spanish wholesale FTTH brand Onivia
23 Jun 2020 | Spain | News
Masmovil sells 940,000 FTTH units to Macquarie for EUR 218.5 mln
6 Nov 2019 | Spain | News
Spain's Iberdrola sells dark fibre network to Lyntia for EUR 260 mln
6 Mar 2019 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now