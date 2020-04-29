Edition: International
Spotify adds 10 million paid subscribers in Q4

Wednesday 3 February 2021 | 12:58 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Spotify added 30 million new paid subscribers in 2020, including 10 million in Q4 alone. The streaming music provider ended the year with a total 155 million paid subscribers, better than its forecast. Negative currency effects dampened revenue growth slightly in Q4, with an increase of 17 percent year-on-year to EUR 2.2 billion. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Spotify
Countries: World
