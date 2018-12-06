Edition: International
Wireless

Spotify, Epic Games help set up Coalition for App Fairness lobby group

Thursday 24 September 2020 | 13:21 CET | News

A group of popular app providers has formed to lobby against unfair commercial terms on app stores. The 'Coalition for App Fairness' includes companies already fighting Apple's App Store policies, such as Spotify and Epic Games, as well as Basecamp, Blix, Blockchain.com, Deezer, the European Publishers Council, Match Group, News Media Europe, Prepear, Protonmail, Skydemon and Tile. CAF said it will advocate for legal and regulatory changes that ensure a level playing field for app and game developers that rely on app stores and other gatekeeper platforms to reach customers.

The coalition aims to be a key interlocutor for government bodies such as the European Commission, which is investigating app store practices for possible violations of competition law. Epic Games is locked in a legal dispute with Apple and Google in the US seeing its apps pulled from their stores, and Spotify has filed complaints with regulators in Europe against Apple, claiming it imposes a "tax" on users by taking a 30 percent commission on all app and subscription sales over the App Store. 

Google employs the same practice of charging a commission on apps over the Google Play store. Both companies have come under fire for alleged unfair competition, saying the practice favours their own competing services, such as Apple Music or YouTube. The two companies have defended their policies, citing the contribution their platforms make to supporting developers and the app ecosystem

The CAF has developed a set of ten “App Store Principles” that it wants platforms and app stores to adopt voluntarily in order to ensure fair competition. However, it noted that self-regulation has not been enough in the past and new laws and regulations are required as well. The principles are expected to serve as a blueprint for developing such regulation. 


