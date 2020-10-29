Edition: International
Wireless

STC deploys 5G network in over 47 cities

Friday 12 February 2021 | 11:59 CET | News
Saudi operator STC announced the deployment of its 5G network in over 47 cities around the country as part of its plan to strengthen its leadership in reliable mobile coverage and deploy the largest 5G network in the Middle East. According to STC, this phase expands the 5G network in Saudi Arabia to over 71 cities across the country.  

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: STC
Countries: Saudi Arabia
