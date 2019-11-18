Edition: International
STC's Jawwy TV signs long-term partnership with Discovery

Friday 26 February 2021 | 11:39 CET | News
Entertainment provider Discovery has agreed a long-term partnership with Saudi Telecom Company (STC) arm Intigral, to provide broadcast and subscription video-on-demand content on Jawwy TV, which is Intigral's OTT service. Jawwy TV subscribers will have access to selected Discovery output in a Discovery+ section area on Jawwy TV. New and existing Jawwy TV subscribers who sign up will be offered twelve months of Discovery+ service on Intigral.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Discovery Networks / Intigral / STC
Countries: Middle East / Saudi Arabia
This article is part of dossier

OTT

::: more

