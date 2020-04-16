Edition: International
Summary of international coronavirus-related telecoms and media news - week 17

Monday 27 April 2020 | 11:57 CET | News

We have compiled the Covid-19 related news of the past week with a potential impact on the TMT sector, focusing on the telecoms and media markets. Besides our own coverage, we also provide links to some content from global sources. We categorize the news in a handful of chapters: traffic and events; demand and supply; impact; relief funds; and metadata.

Traffic up, events cancelled

Telecom traffic

Media events

Service demand and supply changes

Telecom demand & supply

Media demand & supply

Impact on telecoms and media mostly negative

Telecom impact

Media impact

Relief funds created in and for the telecoms and media sectors

Telecom relief funds

Media relief funds

Usage and location data to battle the virus

Metadata


::: more

Nieuwsoverzicht week 17: speculeren op hervatten economisch leven, Zuid-Europese telco's zwaar getroffen
Published 28 Apr 2020 11:08 CET | World
Het coronavirus beheerst aanhoudend de maatschappij, de economie en de beurzen. Terwijl de verspreiding van het virus minder snel ...

Vodafone New Zealand expands 4G mobile service to 6 towns
Published 28 Apr 2020 05:11 CET | New Zealand
Vodafone New Zealand has deployed additional 4G mobile services in rural areas of the country. Located in 6 towns, the new cell ...

RTL to start short-time work for 4,000 employees from May due to Covid-19 crisis

Published 24 Apr 2020 11:31 CET | Germany
German broadcaster RTL will start short-time working for approximately 4,000 employees from May due to the Covid-19 crisis, ...

Altice Portugal says pandemic has 'major impact' on revenues
Published 24 Apr 2020 10:07 CET | Portugal
The CEO of Altice, Alexandre Fonseca, has told Lusa that the Covid-19 pandemic is having a "big impact" on revenues, since the ...

Altice USA commits USD 10 mln to support Small Business Recovery
Published 24 Apr 2020 09:40 CET | United States
Altice USA created a USD 10 million Community Relief Program aimed at supporting the recovery efforts of small and medium-sized ...

Vodafone New Zealand sees voice traffic jump 60% in week 5 lockdown

Published 24 Apr 2020 09:36 CET | New Zealand
Vodafone New Zealand posted a 60 percent increase in voice traffic in its network in the country's 5 week of lockdown amid the ...

Proximus upgrades upload speeds for broadband customers
Published 24 Apr 2020 09:12 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus announced it's upgraded the upload speeds for its 1.65 million broadband customers, following increased ...

EU official says Apple, Google Covid-19 tracing software to be ready by 28 April
Published 23 Apr 2020 16:24 CET | Europe
A first version of the software under development by Apple and Google for Covid-19 tracing apps should be available for ...

Gigaclear issues Coronavirus operational update
Published 23 Apr 2020 15:06 CET | United Kingdom
UK rural fibre broadband provider Gigaclear has issued a Coronavirus operational update, as it continues to provide an essential ...

Orange Spain donates 2,200 smartphones to Catalan hospitals and care homes
Published 23 Apr 2020 14:34 CET | Spain
Orange Spain has announced the distribution of 2,200 smartphones for coronavirus patients currently in isolation at hospitals and ...

Telenet wants money back for Belgian football games not played
Published 22 Apr 2020 15:38 CET | Belgium
Telenet has asked the Pro League for clarification regarding the unilateral discontinuation of the Belgian football league at the ...

Vodafone Idea gets USD 200 mln cash injection from Vodafone Group
Published 22 Apr 2020 14:52 CET | India
Vodafone Group is giving its Indian joint venture Vodafone Idea a cash injection of USD 200 million to help the company get ...

MediaMarktSaturn reopens shops of up to 800 m2
Published 22 Apr 2020 10:07 CET | Germany
MediaMarktSaturn said it is reopening some of its shops following decisions by the German and federal state governments to ...

Vodafone UK delivers mobile, broadband connectivity for NHS hospitals
Published 21 Apr 2020 11:17 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone UK has outlined the steps it is taking to help connect the NHS during the Covid-19 lockdown....

HT Eronet provides donation for Digital School Platform
Published 21 Apr 2020 10:13 CET | Bosnia and Herzegovina
HT Eronet has provided a donation for the Digital Schools Platform which is providing classes for students in more than 100 ...

Etihad Atheeb says sales hit by Covid-19 measures
Published 21 Apr 2020 10:02 CET | Saudi Arabia
Saudi operator Atheeb Telecom, which trades as Go, said its facilities are still operating in line with the country's ...

Telenor contributes PKR 50 mln to government's COVID 19 Relief Fund

Published 21 Apr 2020 10:01 CET | Pakistan
Telenor Pakistan has announced it has donated PKR 50 million to the Prime Minister's COVID 19 Relief Fund. Telenor earlier ...

HPE, IBM, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook sign Covid-19 open source patents pledge
Published 21 Apr 2020 09:48 CET | World
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it's joining other tech giants including IBM, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook in ...

Tele2 drops extra dividend in order to conserve cash
Published 21 Apr 2020 09:19 CET | Europe
Tele2 has abandoned plans to pay an extraordinary dividend from its 2019 results, saying it's better to conserve cash due to the ...

Safaricom forecasts 7% Covid-19 hit to M-Pesa revenue
Published 21 Apr 2020 09:06 CET | Kenya
The company is not worried by the projection, said Ndegwa, who took the helm on 01 April. He said when Kenya gets back on track, ...

Molotov helps children with e-learning during Covid-19 lockdown
Published 20 Apr 2020 13:01 CET | France
French over-the-top TV platform Molotov announced the launch of an e-learning content category in collaboration with several ...

Siminn continues to provide unlimited domestic internet, mobile data in May
Published 20 Apr 2020 12:56 CET | Iceland
Icelandic operator Siminn said it will still not charge for excess home internet or mobile data consumption in May in support of ...

Ooredoo Oman raises OMR 20,000 to combat Covid-19
Published 20 Apr 2020 12:36 CET | Oman
Ooredoo Oman said it has raised over OMR 20,000 to help the government combat Covid-19. The funds will be donated to the Ministry ...

A3 reduces dividend proposal
Published 20 Apr 2020 12:26 CET | Sweden
Swedish IT and telecoms provider A3 said the currently unstable market has led its board to cut its dividend proposal for 2019 as ...

Videotron extends unlimited data on internet plans to 30 June
Published 20 Apr 2020 12:20 CET | Canada
Videotron announced that it's extending the lifting of data caps on its customers' residential and business internet plans until ...

BTC donates BWP 2 mln to Covid-19 relief fund
Published 20 Apr 2020 12:17 CET | Botswana
Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) has donated BWP 2 million to the Covid-19 relief fund. BTC acknowledged the ...

Batelco donates BHD 3.5 mln for charity campaign
Published 20 Apr 2020 12:15 CET | Bahrain
Bahrain's operator Batelco announced the contribution of BHD 3.5 million for the campaign 'There is Good in Us' launched by the ...

MTN Zambia offers government support in fight against Covid-19
Published 20 Apr 2020 12:12 CET | Zambia
MTN Zambia has provided material support to the ministry of health in a bid to contribute to government efforts to curb the ...

Kcom fibre broadband network usage triples during lockdown
Published 20 Apr 2020 10:59 CET | United Kingdom
Hull, UK-based telecoms company Kcom said that daytime usage of its full-fibre broadband network has almost tripled in recent ...

Rogers helps Ontario students access online learning during Covid-19 pandemic
Published 20 Apr 2020 10:55 CET | Canada
Rogers partnered Ontario school boards and Apple to give iPads to students of Ontario schools during the Covid-19 public health ...

TIM brings film-based initiative to Italian schools
Published 20 Apr 2020 10:44 CET | Italy
Italian operator Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced the launch of another education project aimed at schools, this time using the ...

Kyivstar reports fixed data traffic up 20%
Published 20 Apr 2020 10:20 CET | Ukraine
Ukrainian operator Kyivstar announced that data traffic has grown on average by 20 percent on its fixed network in the first ...

Vodacom South Africa records 40% surge in data traffic
Published 20 Apr 2020 10:08 CET | South Africa
Vodacom South Africa has recorded a 40 percent surge in data traffic since the start of the lockdown three weeks before, Fin24 ...

BH Telecom enables free use of location tracking service
Published 20 Apr 2020 10:02 CET | Bosnia and Herzegovina
BH Telecom has enabled free use of the 'Tu sam' service that makes it possible to track the movement of close persons during the ...

LMT provides hospitals, ambulance stations with services, equipment
Published 20 Apr 2020 09:51 CET | Latvia
Latvian mobile operator LMT announced it has provided three major Latvian hospitals and ambulance stations with more than 1,000 ...

Telkom Kenya records 50% jump in data use, residential areas see most growth
Published 20 Apr 2020 09:37 CET | Kenya
Telkom Kenya has recorded a 50 percent spike in data consumption on its network, following weeks of significant increase in use ...

Rakuten to offer COVID-19 testing kits to employees, partner companies
Published 20 Apr 2020 09:35 CET | Japan
Japan's Rakuten has announced that it is collaborating with Genesis Healthcare, which has developed a COVID-19 PCR testing kit, ...

Vodafone Hungary Foundation launches employee fundraiser campaign
Published 20 Apr 2020 09:20 CET | Hungary
Vodafone Hungary Foundation is organising an employee fundraiser campaign as part of a Vodafone Group EUR 2 million initiative ...

Unicef, Microsoft launch global learning platform for students at home
Published 20 Apr 2020 09:20 CET | World
Unicef and Microsoft said they have expanded a global learning platform, originally developed with the University of Cambridge ...

GSMA cancels MWC Shanghai 2020
Published 20 Apr 2020 08:48 CET | World
The GSMA has amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic decided to cancel MWC Shanghai 2020 and to instead hold regional conferences ...

Jazz offers PKR 50 mln for govt's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Published 20 Apr 2020 06:15 CET | Pakistan
Pakistani operator Jazz reports it has contributed PKR 50 million to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund. The ...





