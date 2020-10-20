Swedish watchdog announces 5G auction shortlist, excludes Huawei and ZTE from suppliers

Swedish communications regulator PTS said it has approved Telia, 3 Sweden, Teracom and the Net4Mobility joint venture by Telenor and Tele2 to participate in the auctions for 5G spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz bands. The 3.5 GHz auction is due to start on 10 November. Huawei and ZTE may not be used as equipment providers.
The applications were examined in consultation with the Armed Forces and the Security Service and PTS is applying certain licence conditions as a result. Licence holders must take necessary technical and organisational action to ensure that radio use under the licence does not harm Sweden's security. New installations and new implementation of central functions for radio use in the relevant frequency bands must not be done with products supplied by Huawei or ZTE.
If existing infrastructure for central functions are to be used to provide services in the relevant bands, products from Huawei and ZTE must be phased out by 01 January 2025 at the latest. If central functions are dependent on staff or functions located in foreign countries, such dependencies must be phased out and, if necessary, be replaced by functions or staff located in Sweden. This must be completed by 01 January 2025.
Central functions are to be understood as functions in the radio access network, transmission network, core network and the service and maintenance network that are necessary to maintain network functionality and electronic communication services provided by the licence holder.
Net4Mobility partner Telenor commented that it has been using Nokia and Ericsson as core network suppliers for some time, but that the choice of provider for the 5G RAN is not yet decided. Negotiations are under way, it said. It will analyse PTS’ requirements in their entirety and will return to the matter of supplies. It is not dependent on any one single provider, it added.
