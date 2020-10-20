Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Swedish watchdog announces 5G auction shortlist, excludes Huawei and ZTE from suppliers

Tuesday 20 October 2020 | 09:31 CET | News
Update: 20 October 2020 | 13:33 CET
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Swedish communications regulator PTS said it has approved Telia, 3 Sweden, Teracom and the Net4Mobility joint venture by Telenor and Tele2 to participate in the auctions for 5G spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz bands. The 3.5 GHz auction is due to start on 10 November. Huawei and ZTE may not be used as equipment providers.

The applications were examined in consultation with the Armed Forces and the Security Service and PTS is applying certain licence conditions as a result. Licence holders must take necessary technical and organisational action to ensure that radio use under the licence does not harm Sweden's security.  New installations and new implementation of central functions for radio use in the relevant frequency bands must not be done with products supplied by Huawei or ZTE.

If existing infrastructure for central functions are to be used to provide services in the relevant bands, products from Huawei and ZTE must be phased out by 01 January 2025 at the latest. If central functions are dependent on staff or functions located in foreign countries, such dependencies must be phased out and, if necessary, be replaced by functions or staff located in Sweden. This must be completed by 01 January 2025.

Central functions are to be understood as functions in the radio access network, transmission network, core network and the service and maintenance network that are necessary to maintain network functionality and electronic communication services provided by the licence holder.

Net4Mobility partner Telenor commented that it has been using Nokia and Ericsson as core network suppliers for some time, but that the choice of provider for the 5G RAN is not yet decided. Negotiations are under way, it said. It will analyse PTS’ requirements in their entirety and will return to the matter of supplies. It is not dependent on any one single provider, it added.


[20/10/2020 13:33- Update: Adds Telenor comment on choice of supplier]

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 Sweden / Huawei / Tele2 Sweden / Telenor Sweden / Telia / Teracom / ZTE
Countries: Sweden
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Kosovo PM commits not to use 5G equipment from distrusted vendors
Published 20 Oct 2020 13:49 CET | Kosovo
Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said that Kosovo will stop using 5G equipment from distrusted vendors. He made the statements during ...

Tele2 Q3 earnings rise as revenue dips, may seek to add fixed connectivity in Baltic region
Published 20 Oct 2020 10:41 CET | Europe
Tele2 has announced a 3 percent drop in organic revenue in the third quarter to 30 September, mainly caused by lower termination ...

Zweedse PTS kondigt 5G-veilingshortlist aan, Huawei en ZTE mogen niet gebruikt worden

Published 20 Oct 2020 10:01 CET | Sweden
De Zweedse toezichthouder PTS zegt dat het goedkeuring heeft gegeven aan Telia, Zweden, Teracom en de Net4Mobility joint venture ...

Teracom rebrands as Teracom Samhallsnat to emphasise public service remit
Published 19 Oct 2020 12:28 CET | Sweden
State-owned broadcasting transmission services provider Teracom said it has changed its name to Teracom Samhallsnat to reflect ...

3 Sweden calls for establishment of 5G forum to support cost-effective and speedy network development
Published 15 Oct 2020 12:11 CET | Sweden
Mobile operator 3 Sweden said the country is lagging behind others in what it described as a "race" in 5G development. It said ...

Swedish authorities scrutinise applications to take part in 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz auctions
Published 03 Jul 2020 12:15 CET | Sweden
Swedish communications regulator PTS said it has received one or more applications to take part in the auctions for spectrum in ...

Swedish regulator publishes spectrum allocation plans for coming years
Published 27 Apr 2020 13:49 CET | Sweden
Swedish communications regulator PTS has presented new plans for spectrum allocation in the years to come, in the interest of ...

PTS invites bids by 30 June for 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz frequency auctions
Published 17 Apr 2020 13:33 CET | Sweden
Swedish communications regulator PTS has issued an open invitation to the auctions of frequencies in the 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz ...

Swedish telecoms watchdog puts draft rules for 3.5 GHz, 2.3 GHz auctions out to consultation
Published 10 Feb 2020 13:26 CET | Sweden
Swedish communications regulator PTS is putting new rules for allocating spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz bands out to ...





Related Info

Kosovo PM commits not to use 5G equipment from distrusted vendors
20 Oct | Kosovo | News
Tele2 Q3 earnings rise as revenue dips, may seek to add fixed connectivity in Baltic region
20 Oct | Europe | News
Zweedse PTS kondigt 5G-veilingshortlist aan, Huawei en ZTE mogen niet gebruikt worden
20 Oct | Sweden | News
Teracom rebrands as Teracom Samhallsnat to emphasise public service remit
19 Oct | Sweden | News
3 Sweden calls for establishment of 5G forum to support cost-effective and speedy network development
15 Oct | Sweden | News
Swedish authorities scrutinise applications to take part in 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz auctions
3 Jul | Sweden | News
Swedish regulator publishes spectrum allocation plans for coming years
27 Apr | Sweden | News
PTS invites bids by 30 June for 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz frequency auctions
17 Apr | Sweden | News
Swedish telecoms watchdog puts draft rules for 3.5 GHz, 2.3 GHz auctions out to consultation
10 Feb | Sweden | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Oct Capacity Europe 2020
21 Oct Ericsson Q3 2020
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2020
21 Oct DNA Q3 2020
21 Oct Netgear Q3 2020
21 Oct Crown Castle Q3
21 Oct Telia Q3 2020
21 Oct Verizon Q3 2020
22 Oct Rogers Q3 2020
22 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3 2020
22 Oct VeriSign Q3 2020
22 Oct Verimatrix Q3 2020
22 Oct Econocom Q3 2020
22 Oct AT&T Q3 2020
22 Oct Limelight Networks Q3 2020
22 Oct Nordic Entertainment Q3 2020
22 Oct Intel Q3 2020
23 Oct Doro Q3 2020
23 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2020
23 Oct Airtel Africa H1 results
26 Oct Alphabet Q3 2020
26 Oct Twilio Q3 2020
26 Oct Harmonic Q3 2020
26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
27 Oct A10 Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Juniper Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Siminn Q3 2020
27 Oct Sequans Communications Q3 2020
27 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now