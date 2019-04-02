Edition: International
Swisscom revenue falls 3%, EBITDA stable in first 9 months

Thursday 29 October 2020 | 09:53 CET | News

Swisscom said that net revenues in the first nine months of 2020 fell by 3 percent year-on-year to CHF 8.2 billion, as the Covid-19 pandemic had a particularly negative impact on roaming revenues. The pandemic's overall impact on financial results is minor, however. EBITDA remained nearly stable at CHF 3.3 billion, recording a decrease of 0.1 percent. On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates EBITDA increased by CHF 7 million or 0.2 percent.

Net income fell by 1.3 percent to CHF 1.1 billion. Capital expenditure in the first nine months of this year was 11 percent or CHF 201 million lower than in the prior year, at CHF 1.6 billion. In the previous year, capital expenditure included expenditure for mobile radio frequencies in Switzerland of CHF 196 million. Excluding expenditures for mobile radio frequencies, capital expenditure in Switzerland increased by 4.3 percent, or CHF 49 million, to CHF 1.1 billion. The increase is related to the expansion of network infrastructure.

Operating free cash flow proxy increased by CHF 177 million to CHF 1.4 billion in the first nine months of this year. Excluding the previous year's expenses for mobile radio frequencies, the operating free cash flow proxy declined by CHF 19 million or 1.3 percent. Compared with the end of 2019, net debt fell by 2.0 percent, or CHF 133 million, to CHF 6.6 billion. 

For 2020, Swisscom still expects net revenue of around CHF 11.0 billion, EBITDA of around CHF 4.3 billion and capital expenditure of around CHF 2.3 billion. If business performs as planned, Swisscom intends to propose payment of an unchanged dividend of CHF 22 per share for the 2020 financial year at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.  

The number of fixed phone lines in Switzerland decreased by 5.9 percent or 97,000 year-on-year in the first nine months of 2020 to 1.5 million. The number of broadband lines fell by 0.4 percent or 9,000 to 2.0 million while the number of TV access lines slightly increased by 0.7 percent or 11,000 to 1.5 million. Broadband wholesale access lines jumped by 6.7 percent to 543,000. Mobile access lines fell year-on-year in the first nine months by 1.7 percent or 105,000 to 6.2 million. The number of postpaid lines grew by 68,000. In the case of prepaid lines, it fell by 173,000.   

Net revenues in Switzerland fell by 2.9 percent year-on-year in Q3 2020 to 2.0 billion while EBITDA saw a minor growth of 0.9 percent in Q3 to CHF 913 million. The drop in revenues is the result of a continuing competitive and price pressure and lower roaming revenues. The Covid-19 pandemic led to a sharp reduction in customer travel, resulting in lower roaming revenues. Telecom service revenues in Switzerland fell in Q3 by 4.7 percent to CHF 1.4 billion. Merchandise revenues fell, too, by 3.3 percent to 176 million, while solution business revenues increased by 0.4 percent to CHF 259 million. Wholesale revenues fell by 0.6 percent to 168 million in the third quarter of this year.


