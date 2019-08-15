Swisscom trims FY revenue outlook as Q2 sales fall 3%

Swisscom said its net revenues decreased by 3.3 percent in Q2 to CHF 2.02 billion. The Covid-19 pandemic led to a reduction in customer travel, resulting in lower roaming revenues of CHF 41 million, it said. EBITDA after lease expenses fell by 2.2 percent to CHF 833 million, while operating cash flow jumped by 68.9 percent to CHF 424 million.
Telecoms service revenues fell by 5.7 percent to CHF 1.40 billion while the solution business revenues grew by 1.6 percent to CHF 260 million. Wholesale revenues decreased 2.5 percent to CHF 158 million, and hardware revenues were up by 3.6 percent to CHF 175 million.
Swisscom continues to expect EBITDA of around CHF 4.3 billion and capital expenditure of CHF 2.3 billion for the full year 2020. It expects net revenue to be slightly lower than previously forecast, at around CHF 11.0 billion, due to the impact of Covid-19 and less roaming volume. If business develops as planned, Swisscom will propose an unchanged dividend at CHF 22 per share, it said.
The company saw an increase in the number of inOne converged customers to 2.39 million at the end of June in the residential customers segment. InOne accounts for 68 percent of post-paid mobile lines and 72 percent of broadband connections.
The number of fixed telephony access lines decreased by 119,000, or 7.1 percent, to 1.56 million, and broadband access lines fell by 0.1 percent year-on-year to 2.04 million, while TV access lines rose by 1.4 percent, or 22,000, to 1.55 million. Wholesale broadband access lines progressed by 6.1 percent to 533,000.
The number of mobile access lines fell by 1.6 percent, or 104.000, to 6.26 million. Postpaid subscribers grew by 61,000, while prepaid lines fell by 165,000.
At the end of June, over 4.1 million or 77 percent of all households and businesses were connected with fast broadband exceeding 80 Mbps. In total, 2.8 million, or 53 percent of all homes and businesses, benefit from connections with bandwidths of more than 200 Mbps. Of these, more than 1.6 million have been upgraded to FTTH.
Swisscom plans to expand fast broadband in every municipality by the end of 2021. In addition, compared to 2019 levels, Swisscom plans to double FTTH coverage for households and businesses to up to 60 percent by the end of 2025.
