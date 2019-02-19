T-Mobile launches standalone 5G network across US

T-Mobile US has launched its standalone 5G network, claiming a world first with nationwide coverage for the technology. The launch expands its 5G coverage to nearly 2,000 additional cities and towns, while also bringing 5G deeper into buildings.
The company kicked off a marketing campaign to mark the milestone with a light show over the town of Lisbon, North Dakota. Drones spelled out '5G is here' in the sky over the small town. The carrier plans similar events in the future, as it focuses on wider 5G availability over rivals AT&T and Verizon.
Standalone 5G means the launch of a 5G core network, ending reliance on legacy LTE architecture. T-Mobile said it also means its 600 MHz band spectrum can do more, covering hundreds of square miles from a single tower and going deeper into buildings than before. In total, the company increased its 5G footprint by 30 percent, to reach 1.3 million square miles in more than 7,500 cities and towns across the country.
T-Mobile worked with Cisco and Nokia to build its 5G core, and Ericsson and Nokia for the 5G radio infrastructure. OnePlus, Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung have helped the carrier ensure existing devices can access SA 5G with a software update, based on compatibility.
