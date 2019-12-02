Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

T-Mobile prepares core network for launch of standalone 5G later this year

Monday 4 May 2020 | 16:29 CET | News

T-Mobile US announced a number of milestones on its 5G production core, in cooperation with vendors Nokia, MediaTek, Cisco, Ericsson and Qualcomm. The company said it is on track to launch standalone 5G services this year thanks to the new core network. 

Standalone (SA) 5G will eliminate the need for a mid-band LTE anchor on the network, leading to improved quality for the 5G services, T-Mobile said. Some of the milestones achieved already on the network include:

  • A SA 5G data session between commercial modems from two suppliers on the production network with Cisco, Ericsson, MediaTek, Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies.
  • A low-band SA 5G voice call using Evolved Packet System (EPS) fallback to VoLTE with Cisco, Ericsson, MediaTek and Nokia. This enables high-quality voice services with VoLTE in the SA architecture while the industry finalises work on voice over new radio (VoNR) 5G technology.
  • A low-band VoNR call on the production network with Cisco, Ericsson, MediaTek and Nokia. VoNR allows for voice calls to run over 5G rather than falling back to the LTE network. 
  • A video over new radio (ViNR) call on the production network with Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies. ViNR allows for high-quality video calls to run natively, instead of requiring an OTT app. 
  • 5G firsts with a commercial smartphone on its production network include the first low-band SA 5G data session, first call with EPS fallback, and first VoNR and ViNR calls. These were conducted with equipment from Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia, OnePlus and Qualcomm Technologies.

During the tests, standalone and non-standalone 5G devices were operating with active sessions at the same time in the same cell, T-Mobile noted. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cisco / Ericsson / MediaTek / Nokia / OnePlus / Qualcomm / T-Mobile US
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

,

OTT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

T-Mobile opens up network to Sprint customers, adds mid-band spectrum to boost 5G coverage
Published 21 Apr 2020 17:21 CET | United States
T-Mobile US is getting started with the integration of Sprint, after closing the acquisition at the start of this month. The ...

Verizon swipes back at T-Mobile over 5G speeds
Published 05 Mar 2020 10:46 CET | United States
Verizon has taken a swipe back at T-Mobile US over 5G services. After T-Mobile criticised Verizon's 5G coverage, Verizon said ...

T-Mobile US airs 5G ad, gives away smartphones during Super Bowl

Published 03 Feb 2020 10:31 CET | United States
T-Mobile US aired a 60-second ad titled 'Mama Tests 5G' during the fourth quarter of the NFL Super Bowl that took place in Miami ...

T-Mobile US launches 5G network
Published 02 Dec 2019 17:22 CET | United States
T-Mobile US said it lit up the country's first nationwide 5G network, covering more than 200 million people and more than 5,000 ...





Related Info

T-Mobile opens up network to Sprint customers, adds mid-band spectrum to boost 5G coverage
21 Apr | United States | News
Verizon swipes back at T-Mobile over 5G speeds
5 Mar | United States | News
T-Mobile US airs 5G ad, gives away smartphones during Super Bowl
3 Feb | United States | News
T-Mobile US launches 5G network
2 Dec 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 May TIM Participacoes Q1 2020
05 May Arista Networks Q1 2020
05 May SBA Communications Q1 2020
05 May Cincinnati Bell Q1 2020
05 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
05 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2020
05 May TeraGo Q1 2020
06 May Liberty Global Q1 2020
06 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May TiVo Q1 2020
06 May T-Mobile US Q1 2020
06 May Ribbon Communications Q1 2020
06 May Fitbit Q1 2020
06 May Dialog Semiconductor Q1 2020
06 May Twilio Q1 2020
06 May Adtran Q1 2020
06 May RingCentral Q1 2020
06 May Viavi fiscal Q3
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2020
06 May CenturyLink Q1 2020
06 May CSG Q1 2020
07 May BT fiscal Q4
07 May Digital Realty Q1 2020
07 May Cloudflare Q1 2020
07 May Cogent Communications Q1 2020
07 May InterDigital Q1 2020
07 May TDC Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now