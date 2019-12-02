Edition: International
Wireless

T-Mobile opens up network to Sprint customers, adds mid-band spectrum to boost 5G coverage

Tuesday 21 April 2020 | 17:21 CET | News

T-Mobile US is getting started with the integration of Sprint, after closing the acquisition at the start of this month. The company announced the deployment of Sprint's 2.5 GHz spectrum already on its network, helping expand its 5G coverage. The T-Mobile network also will be opened up to Sprint customers for roaming. 

The 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum was one of the key reasons behind T-Mobile's takeover of Sprint, helping to boost capacity on its 5G network. The frequencies have been launched in parts of Philadelphia and are coming soon to parts of New York City. Customers in New York will be the first to have access to low-, mid- and high-band (mmWave) spectrum for 5G. 

T-Mobile also announced the 5G network has expanded, with launches in Detroit, St. Louis and Columbus, Ohio.

Sprint customers with the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G will get access to T-Mobile's 5G network from later this month. All Sprint customers can roam already on the T-Mobile LTE network. 

T-Mobile's 5G network covers in total over 200 million people in more than 5,000 cities and towns around the country. The company offers a choice of six 5G smartphones and will add the OnePlus 8 to the range from 29 April.


