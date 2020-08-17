Edition: International
T-Mobile takes lead in Dutch mobile market in 2020 as KPN loses customers

Wednesday 3 March 2021 | 08:00 CET | News
T-Mobile became the biggest mobile operator in the Netherlands at the end of 2020, the latest research by Telecompaper shows. In addition to steady organic growth, T-Mobile added around 1 million customers with the takeover of MVNO Simpel in December, allowing the company to overtake long-time market leader KPN in the number of retail mobile customers. Vodafone remained in third place, but also increased its customer base in 2020, while KPN lost mobile subscribers.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: KPN / Telecompaper / Telfort / T-Mobile Netherlands / Vodafone Netherlands / Ziggo
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

