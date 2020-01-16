Edition: International
Taiwan Mobile to acquire T Star in all-stock merger

Monday 3 January 2022 | 09:32 CET | News
Taiwan Mobile has agreed to acquire rival mobile operator Taiwan Star Telecom, also known as T Star or originally Vibo Telecom. The deal gives Taiwan Mobile additional spectrum resources to build out its 5G coverage. It will pay for the takeover with the issue of 282 million new shares

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Taiwan Mobile / Vibo Telecom
Countries: Taiwan
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Taiwan Mobile to distribute Disney+ streaming service in Taiwan
Published 18 Oct 2021 11:42 CET | Taiwan
Taiwan Mobile has announced it will be the exclusive telecommunications distributor of the Disney+ streaming service on the local ...

Taiwan Star Telecom taps Nokia for 5G footprint expansion

Published 20 Jul 2021 11:35 CET | Taiwan
Taiwan Star Telecom (TST) has selected Nokia to extend its 5G footprint across the country. Nokia is a long-term partner of TST ...

Taiwan Mobile receives 5G license in Taiwan
Published 19 Jun 2020 09:21 CET | Taiwan
Taiwan Mobile has received its license for provision of 5G services on the local market, Focus Taiwan reports, citing a statement ...

Nokia selected by Taiwan Star Telecom as 5G network provider
Published 18 May 2020 12:18 CET | Taiwan
Nokia announced details of a new 5G deal with Taiwan Star Telecom (TST). The deal will see Nokia provide TST with its AirScale ...

Taiwan raises more than TWD 138 billion in 5G spectrum auction
Published 16 Jan 2020 13:22 CET | Taiwan
Taiwan completed its 5G spectrum auction on 16 January, after 261 rounds of bidding. Total bids reached TWD 138.08 billion ...





