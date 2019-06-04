Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Taiwan raises more than TWD 138 billion in 5G spectrum auction

Thursday 16 January 2020 | 13:22 CET | News
Taiwan completed its 5G spectrum auction on 16 January, after 261 rounds of bidding. Total bids reached TWD 138.08 billion (approximately USD 4.6 billion), DigiTimes reports, citing a statement from Taiwanese regulator National Communications Commission (NCC). Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone Telecommunications and Taiwan Star Telecom won spectrum in the 3.5GHz band. Asia Pacific Telecom also participated in the auction.

According to the same source, the unit price per 10MHz bandwidth in the 3.5GHz band reached TWD 5.075 billion, which made it “the most expensive 5G bandwidth in the world”. Chunghwa Telecom won 90MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz frequency band for TWD 45.675 billion and also secured 600MHz in the 28GHz band for TWD 618 million.

Far EasTone won 80MHz in the 3.5GHz band with a bid of TWD 40.6 billion, as well as 400MHz in the 28GHz band for TWD 412 million. Taiwan Mobile secured 60MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz frequency band for TWD 30.4 billion and 200MHz in the 28GHz frequency band for TWD 206 million.

Taiwan Star won 40MHz in the 3.5GHz band for TWD 19.708 billion, and Asia Pacific Telecom secured 40MHz of spectrum in the 28GHz frequency band for TWD 412 million. Chunghwa Telecom and Far EasTone secured 90MHz and 80MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band, respectively.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Chunghwa Telecom / Far EasTone / NCC / Star Telecom / Taiwan Mobile
Countries: Taiwan
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Chunghwa says 5G spectrum auction to continue after bids top TWD 100 bln
Published 08 Jan 2020 09:29 CET | Taiwan
"We did not see any sign of an end. The auction should continue for a couple more [rounds]... The competition is very intense", ...

Taiwan to auction 4.8-4.9GHz spectrum for provision of 5G services
Published 11 Dec 2019 09:09 CET | Taiwan
Taiwan's Cabinet has approved a plan to assign unused parts of the 4.8-4.9GHz spectrum for 5G trials by public and private ...

Taiwan passes law to accelerate deployment of 5G, creation of smart city

Published 04 Jun 2019 10:02 CET | Taiwan
Taiwan has passed the Telecommunications Management Act, aimed at helping operators use spectrum in a more flexible and effective ...





Related Info

Chunghwa says 5G spectrum auction to continue after bids top TWD 100 bln
8 Jan | Taiwan | News
Taiwan to auction 4.8-4.9GHz spectrum for provision of 5G services
11 Dec 2019 | Taiwan | News
Taiwan passes law to accelerate deployment of 5G, creation of smart city
4 Jun 2019 | Taiwan | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Jan Comcast investor day on Peacock streaming service
20 Jan Logitech fiscal Q3
21 Jan Netflix Q4 2019
22 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2019
23 Jan Intel Q4 2019
23 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2019
23 Jan Skyworks Solutions fiscal Q1
23 Jan Comcast Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now