Taiwan raises more than TWD 138 billion in 5G spectrum auction

According to the same source, the unit price per 10MHz bandwidth in the 3.5GHz band reached TWD 5.075 billion, which made it “the most expensive 5G bandwidth in the world”. Chunghwa Telecom won 90MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz frequency band for TWD 45.675 billion and also secured 600MHz in the 28GHz band for TWD 618 million.
Far EasTone won 80MHz in the 3.5GHz band with a bid of TWD 40.6 billion, as well as 400MHz in the 28GHz band for TWD 412 million. Taiwan Mobile secured 60MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz frequency band for TWD 30.4 billion and 200MHz in the 28GHz frequency band for TWD 206 million.
Taiwan Star won 40MHz in the 3.5GHz band for TWD 19.708 billion, and Asia Pacific Telecom secured 40MHz of spectrum in the 28GHz frequency band for TWD 412 million. Chunghwa Telecom and Far EasTone secured 90MHz and 80MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band, respectively.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions