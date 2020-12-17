Edition: International
TalkTalk agrees GBP 1.1 billion takeover deal with Toscafund

Thursday 17 December 2020 | 10:49 CET | News
UK telecoms company TalkTalk Telecom Group and Tosca IOM, a newly-incorporated company formed by Toscafund and Penta, have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended takeover offer for all of TalkTalk. Each shareholder will be entitled to 97 pence in cash per share.

Categories: General
Companies: TalkTalk / TalkTalk Telecom Group
Countries: United Kingdom
