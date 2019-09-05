TCL previews first 5G phone, unveils new Alcatel smartphones at CES

TCL Communication gave a preview of its first 5G smartphone at CES, which is expected to launch globally later this year. The company also presented three new smartphones under the Alcatel brand launching in Q1.
The TCL 10 Series will be officially unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February. This includes the TCL 10 5G smartphone, powered by Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 765G SoC, and the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L. They are expected to launch in the US and Canada in Q2, starting at less than USD 500.
Designed to form the core of TCL's portfolio in 2020, the new devices include quad rear cameras, TCL-made displays and the company's NXTVISION visual technology for display and camera optimization. The TCL 10 Pro will be the first with an Amoled display from the company, made by sister company TCL CSOT.
Launching already in Q1, the Alcatel 1S is designed to make premium features available at an affordable price. This includes a triple camera with 13-, 5- and 2-megapixels lenses, A1 scene detection and portrait mode with bokeh effect. The phone also comes with an octa-core processor, powerful battery and 6.22-inch HD+ screen. It's priced at EUR 99 and is available in a choice of Agate Green or Power Gray.
The Alcatel 3L also comes with a triple camera, including a main 48-megapixel sensor and 4-in-1 pixel technology and a 115-degree wide-angle lens. It also features an 8-megapixel front camera, 6.22-inch HD+ screen, octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The Alcatel 3L will launch in Q1 for a recommended price of EUR 139 in the colours Chameleon Blue and Dark Chrome.
For first-time smartphone users or those with limited access to data networks, the company offers the Alcatel 1B running Android 10 Go and optimised apps. This phone comes with a quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, 5.5-inch HD+ screen and 3,000 mAh battery. The 1B also has a Google Assistant button for direct access to the digital assistant. Priced at EUR 19, the Alcatel 1B will launch in Q1 in Prime Black and Pine Green.
