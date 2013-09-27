Edition: International
TDC names Jon James as CEO of Nuuday

Tuesday 15 June 2021 | 09:36 CET | News
Danish operator TDC has named Jon James as CEO of its services arm, Nuuday, from 15 June. He succeeds Michael Moyell Juul, who has been CEO of Nuuday since November 2019. James has over 20 years of experience in the telecoms and media industry and is former EVP and CEO of Tele2 Netherlands.

Categories: General
Companies: Com Hem / TDC / Tele2 Netherlands / Virgin Media
Countries: Denmark
