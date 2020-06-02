Tech firms voice support for justice in the US; Facebook, Verizon, Apple, TikTok pledge financial support

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will donate an additional USD 10 million to groups working on racial justice. In a Facebook post, the CEO said he knew that the money won’t fix the issues in the US, which need a “sustained, long term effort.” He also acknowledged that Facebook needs to “do more to support equality and safety for the Black community” through its platform. While the Zuckerberg did not give any specifications for what the platform needs to do, or will do, he noted that the Chan Zuckerberg Initative has been investing USD 40 million every year into organisations working to overcome racial injustice. The CEO also noted that the video capturing Floyd’s murder was posted on Facebook’s platform.
Verizon has also committed USD 10 million to aid organisations dedicated to equality and social justice. CEO Hans Vestberg said the company was “fiercely committed” to diversity and inclusion across all spectrums” and hopes the rest of the country comes to understand that valuing everyone equally is the best way forward. The money donated will be shared equally between the National Urban League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Action Network, the Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights, the Rainbow Push Coalition, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Apple has also pledged donations to several groups, including the Equal Justice Initiative, CEO Tim Cook said in a memo to employees, as reported by Bloomberg. The company will also match all employee donations two-to-one. groups will include the Equal Justice. Also in a memo, Intel pledged USD 1 million, Cnet reported. CEO Bob Swan encouraged employees also to donate to the Black Lives Matter Foundation, the Center for Policing Equity and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. He added that donations to the groups would be eligible for the company’s matching programme.
TikTok said it will donate USD 1 million towards fighting the “racial injustice and inequality that we are witnessing in this country,” Cnet reported. The company has also pledged USD 3 million to non-profits supporting the black community in the US “which has been disproportionately affected by the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.” YouTube tweeted it will give USD 1 million to help address social injustice.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a tweet that the company will use its platform to amplify voices from the Black and African and American community at Microsoft. Disney also sent a tweet, saying it stands against racism for inclusion. Also in a tweet, Amazon said it stood in solidarity with the Black community, in the fight against systemic racism and injustice. AT&T, T-Mobile US, Netflix, Instagram and HBO also tweeted or memo-ed their support for equality and freedom. HP sent its message via LinkedIn.
SnapChat also messaged its support for peace, love and injustice but added it does not plan to remove content that people disagree with, or accounts that are insensitive to some people.” There are plenty of debates to be had about the future of our country and the world,” it said.
