Tele2 announces departure of CEO Nilsson and replacement by Veon ex-COO Johnsen

Monday 6 July 2020 | 09:35 CET | News

Tele2 AB has announced the resignation of Anders Nilsson as president and CEO of Com Hem and Tele2 on 14 September. He will be replaced the next day by Kjell Morten Johnsen, previously COO of Veon and head of Telenor Europe. Nilsson said the six years in the role had been very intense and he has now concluded that it is time for him to take a break and focus on other things in life for a while

Nilsson had indicated to the board earlier this year that he was considering stepping down at some point in the future, provided a succession plan was in place. Chairwoman Carla Smits-Nusteling said the board regretted but respected his decision to leave and that his leadership had made it possible for Tele2 to transform itself in a short time and to deliver significant value to shareholders.

Smits-Nusteling said Johnsen’s experience as a leader in global telecommunications will be a great asset for Tele2. Johnsen himself said Tele2 has a history as a challenger and innovator and has undergone an impressive transformation over the last few years.


Categories: General
Companies: Com Hem / Tele2 / Tele2 Sweden / Telenor / Veon
Countries: Europe / Sweden
Related

Tele2 Sweden reaches 32% female workforce in 2019 vs 50-50 balance target for 2023
Published 11 Mar 2020 12:29 CET | Sweden
Tele2 said that efforts made in 2019 to achieve a balance of the sexes at Tele2 Sweden by 2023 resulted in a 63 percent female ...

Tele2 offers Comhem streaming service free to mobile customers, with zero-rated data
Published 04 Mar 2020 10:46 CET | Sweden
Tele2 Sweden is offering access to its new subscription streaming service Comhem Play+ to its mobile subscribers. They receive ...

Veon confirms chair Burns as new CEO
Published 13 Dec 2018 14:24 CET | World
Veon has appointed Ursula Burns as CEO. Burns has worked as the chairman of the Veon management board since July 2017, acted as ...

Com Hem and Tele2 EGMs formally approve merger
Published 21 Sep 2018 14:54 CET | Sweden
Com Hem and Tele 2 each said that their respective Extraordinary General Meetings (EGMs) have approved motions to merge the two ...

Tele2 to acquire Com Hem to form Sweden's second-largest operator
Published 10 Jan 2018 09:52 CET | Sweden
Tele2 Group and Com Hem Holding said they are merging to create Sweden's second largest mobile telephony and fixed broadband ...

Telenor's Johnsen joins Vimpelcom to head major markets
Published 04 Aug 2016 09:15 CET | Italy
VimpelCom announced that it has appointed Kjell Morten Johnsen as Head of Major Markets. In this newly created role, he will be a ...

Johnsen named EVP, member of Telenor executive management
Published 11 May 2012 15:28 CET | Europe
Kjell-Morten Johnsen was appointed executive vice president (EVP) and member of the Telenor Group Executive Management. Johnsen ...





