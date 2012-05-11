Tele2 announces departure of CEO Nilsson and replacement by Veon ex-COO Johnsen

Tele2 AB has announced the resignation of Anders Nilsson as president and CEO of Com Hem and Tele2 on 14 September. He will be replaced the next day by Kjell Morten Johnsen, previously COO of Veon and head of Telenor Europe. Nilsson said the six years in the role had been very intense and he has now concluded that it is time for him to take a break and focus on other things in life for a while
Nilsson had indicated to the board earlier this year that he was considering stepping down at some point in the future, provided a succession plan was in place. Chairwoman Carla Smits-Nusteling said the board regretted but respected his decision to leave and that his leadership had made it possible for Tele2 to transform itself in a short time and to deliver significant value to shareholders.
Smits-Nusteling said Johnsen’s experience as a leader in global telecommunications will be a great asset for Tele2. Johnsen himself said Tele2 has a history as a challenger and innovator and has undergone an impressive transformation over the last few years.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions