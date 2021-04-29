Edition: International
Tele2 announces departure of CFO and CCO in September

Thursday 29 April 2021 | 09:38 CET | News
Tele2 has announced that CFO Mikael Larsson and CCO Samuel Skott will both leave the company on 01 September 2021. The news comes two days after the operator declared the formal absorption of its Com Hem brand in Sweden following the merger of the two companies in November 2018. Skott joined Tele2 in 2005 and Larsson joined in 2018 as former CFO of Com Hem.

Categories: General
Companies: Com Hem / Tele2
Countries: Europe
