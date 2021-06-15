Edition: International
Tele2 launches Baltic Highway fibre route from Finland via Baltic states and Poland to Frankfurt

Monday 24 January 2022 | 09:43 CET | News
Tele2 Estonia has announced the launch of the Baltic Highway fibre connection from Finland via the Baltic States and Poland to Frankfurt and across Europe. Tele2 will provide Finnish companies with a new route to improve the security and capacity of connections as data volumes increase, bolstered by the overhead cable, which is difficult to break.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Tele2 / Tele2 Estonia
Countries: Europe
