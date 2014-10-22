Edition: International
Tele2 leaves FY guidance unchanged after 12% rise in Baltic service revenue in Q3

Tuesday 19 October 2021 | 10:44 CET | News
Tele2 said it expects activity in its markets to pick up in the fourth quarter but has left its FY guidance unchanged, as it reported a 2 percent year-on-year increase in end-user service revenue (EUSR) for the third quarter of 2021. This follows 12 percent EUSR growth in the Baltic region, a 1 percent upturn in Sweden and a slight "tailwind" from roaming. The operator said this is the second consecutive quarter of growth, with good results in every segment.

Companies: Tele2 / Tele2 Estonia / Tele2 Latvia / Tele2 Lithuania / Tele2 Sweden
Countries: Europe
