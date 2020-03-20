Edition: International
Wireless

Tele2 picks Nokia for 5G core network and Vo5G in Sweden and Baltic states

Monday 11 January 2021 | 09:52 CET | News
Tele2 AB said it has chosen Nokia as the supplier of its 5G core network, with deployment expected to start this year. Nokia said the agreement covers Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia and concerns Standalone (SA) 5G Core and Voice over 5G (Vo5G) service. The cloud infrastructure and mobile applications will enable improved data and voice connectivity as well as enterprise services such as network slicing and edge computing.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nokia / Tele2 / Tele2 Estonia / Tele2 Latvia / Tele2 Lithuania / Tele2 Sweden
Countries: Estonia / Latvia / Lithuania / Sweden
